U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.16
    +28.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,372.68
    +152.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.32
    +194.75 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.13
    +26.19 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.00
    +2.40 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.80
    +8.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.28 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6550
    -0.0700 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    +0.0089 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3950
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,261.62
    +1,048.32 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.00
    +24.35 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Insights on the Industrial Pumps Global Market to 2029 - by Type, End-use Application and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

An industrial pump is a device used to transfer fluids (gases or liquids), or sometimes semi-liquid mixture by mechanical action. Pumps operate through multiple energy sources including electricity, engine, wind, or even manually using reciprocating or rotary mechanism.

The global market for industrial pumps is relatively matured and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021 - 2029. The growth is expected to be spurred by increased infrastructural development leading to increased construction spending, and investments made in waste water treatment and recycling projects by the concerned authorities across the globe. These factors are expected to contribute towards a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029.

This report analyzes the global industrial pumps market in terms of product type, end-use application, and geography. Based on product type, the global industrial pumps market is segregated into centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and specialty pumps. Similarly, on the basis of end-use application, the global market for industrial pumps is further classified into oil and gas, chemicals, building, residential construction, utilities (water and wastewater), and food and beverage among others. The geographical distribution of the global industrial pumps market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the industrial pumps market.

The report offers strategic insights into the global industrial pumps market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading industrial pump manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • An overview of the global industrial pumps market

  • Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the industrial pumps market

  • Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, value chain, and attractive investment proposition.

  • Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product approvals, launch, and current and anticipated market dynamics.

  • A general overview of the industry structure

  • Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the global industrial pumps market

  • Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, fractal map, etc.

  • SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global industrial pumps market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Industrial Pumps Market Analysis
3.1. Global Industrial Pumps Market Overview
3.2. Market Inclination Insights
3.2.1. Recent Trends
3.2.2. Future Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Challenges
3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix
3.4. Porters Five Force Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Industry Rivalry
3.4.5. Threat of New Entrant
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6. Competitive Landscape
3.6.1. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers
3.6.2. Major Strategies Adopted
3.6.3. Analyst Recommendations

4. Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Tornado Analysis
4.2. Centrifugal Pumps
4.3. Positive Displacement Pumps
4.4. Specialty Pumps

5. Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Tornado Analysis
5.2. Oil and Gas
5.3. Chemicals
5.4. Utilities
5.5. Building
5.6. Residential Construction
5.7. Others (Food & Beverage, etc.)

6. North America Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7. Europe Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

8. Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

9. Rest of World Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Flowserve Corporation
10.2. Suzler Ltd.
10.3. KSB Pumps Ltd
10.4. Grundfos
10.5. ITT Goulds Pumps
10.6. Atlas Copco
10.7. ClydeUnion Pumps
10.8. Baker Hughes Incorporated
10.9. Busch LLC
10.10. Gardner Denver
10.11. Ebara Corporation
10.12. ULVAC Technologies, Inc.
10.13. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
10.14. Halliburton Company
10.15. General Electric
10.16. Schlumberger Ltd
10.17. Weir Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rofiny

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-industrial-pumps-global-market-to-2029---by-type-end-use-application-and-region-301524776.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon offered 'a lot of caution' in earnings call, analyst says

    S&P Global Market Intelligence's Nathan Stovall joins the Live show to discuss JPMorgan Chase earnings and how Fed rate hikes will affect banks' bottom lines.

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Why Gap Stock Is Roaring Ahead Today

    Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were surging 12.4% at 10:27 a.m. ET on Wednesday on speculation that activist investors might target the clothing retailer. According to TheFly.com, Activist Insight suggests "an activist might agitate for changes at Gap," with the Athleta brand a potential spinoff or sale target. Similar comments were recently made by Adrienne Yih, an analyst at Barclays, who suggested falling sales could invite activist interest.

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • JPMorgan earnings: Profit falls in Q1, bank took $524 million hit from Russia sanctions

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses first quarter earnings for JPMorgan Chase as well as how the bank took a $524 million hit from Russian sanctions.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • What System1, Inc.'s (NYSE:SST) 39% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

    Despite an already strong run, System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST ) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 39% in the last...

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Before the Stock Split?

    Alphabet is following the footsteps of other big tech companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia by splitting its stock.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy now according to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pitts’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. Robert Pitts spent several years at […]

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.