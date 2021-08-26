U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,359.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.25
    -32.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.30
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    -0.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    +0.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1320
    +0.1490 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.28
    -577.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.44
    -37.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.18
    -27.94 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Insights on the Infrastructure as a Service Global Market to 2026 - by Deployment Type, Solution, End-user, Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center. It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.

The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

  • Managed Hosting

  • Disaster Recovery as a Service

  • Storage as a Service

  • Colocation

  • Network Management

  • Content Delivery

  • High Performance Computing as a Service

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • SMBs

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

  • IT and Telecom

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Government and Defense

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Profitbricks, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric PLC, Vmware, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global infrastructure-as-a-service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infrastructure-as-a-service market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global infrastructure-as-a-service market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
6.1 Public Cloud
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Private Cloud
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid Cloud
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 Managed Hosting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Storage as a Service
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Colocation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Network Management
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Content Delivery
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 High Performance Computing as a Service
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 SMBs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 IT and Telecom
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail and E-commerce
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Government and Defense
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 EMC Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fujitsu
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Google
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Oracle Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Profitbricks
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Red Hat Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Redcentric PLC
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.14 Vmware
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x6ouu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Thursday for the first session this week as renewed concerns about demand amid rising COVID-19 infections cut short a three-day rally, and as Mexico restored some oil production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.