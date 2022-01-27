U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Infusion Pump Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BD, Baxter International and ICU Medical Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018.84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Infusion Pumps Market Report

Market Overview

Major factors boosting the growth global infusion pumps market worldwide are rising healthcare concerns, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology diseases, and pain management. New infusion pump product development with smart technologies triggered the growth of the market. New product launches and technology advancements help to reduce drugs administration errors. Some manufacturers offer infusion pumps with software, which helps in drug analysis and infusion rate programs that drive the demand in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market

  • Increasing Use of Smart Infusion Pumps

  • New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps Offers Wide Range of Diseases Treatments

  • New Products Developments & Technology

  • Growth of Alternative Site & Home-Based Healthcare

  • Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Services

  • Increasing Need for Connected System & Data Analytics

  • Increasing Surgical Procedure & Chemotherapies

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Market Segments

The infusion pumps market research report has the following segmentation

  • Products

  • Technology

  • Usage

  • Application

  • End Users

  • Geography

Market Segmentation

  • Increasing expenditure on diabetes care from the geriatric population and acceptance of insulin infusion pumps from adolescents drive insulin infusion pump penetration rate. It helps to reduce the multiple dosages of insulin injection and provides continuous delivery of insulin in the human body. Wearable insulin infusion pumps support maintaining the sugar level in the human body. These are the major factors creating a demand for insulin infusion pumps.

  • Increasing demand for insulin infusion pumps for insulin administration in type 1 diabetes fuels the acceptance rate of specialty infusion pumps. Specialty infusion pumps can read drugs barcode, connect with the drug library, and dose error reduction software as it gives better medication and infusion rate of drugs. All these factors are going to drive the demand for specialty infusion pumps and accessories market.

Vendor Landscape

  • The key players in the infusion pumps market are BD (Becton Dickinson), Baxter international, B Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices, Moog, Smiths Medical, and Arcomed AG.

Key Vendors

  • BD (Becton Dickinson)

  • Baxter International

  • B Braun Melsungen

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • ICU Medical

  • Medtronic

  • Micrel Medical Devices

  • Moog Inc

  • Smiths Medical

  • Arcomed AG

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alcor Scientific

  • Allied Medical

  • Akas Infusion

  • Avanos Medical

  • BTC health

  • Cardinal Health

  • Chemyx

  • Comen

  • Eitan Medical

  • Flowonix Medical company

  • Go medical

  • Insulet

  • I-Flow

  • Ivenix

  • JMS

  • Leventon

  • Lifepump Meditech

  • Mahusaca

  • Med Captain

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

  • Nestle

  • PFM medical

  • Q-Core Medical

  • Trivitron Healthcare

  • F. Hoffman. LA. Roche

  • Samtronic

  • Smitek

  • Summit Medical Products

  • Teleflex

  • Ypsomed

  • Terumo

  • Tandem Diabetes Care

  • Tricumed Medizintechnik

  • Vicentra

  • Vygon

  • Zyno Medical

  • HF MED

  • Wellead

  • Ace Medical

  • Angel Electronic

  • Danone Nutricia

  • Erenlar Medical

  • Heka

  • Mircel Medical Devices

  • Nipro

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the global infusion pumps market?
2. Who are the key players in the infusion pumps market?
3. What are the latest trends in the infusion pumps market?
4. Which region has the highest share in infusion pumps market?
5. What are the applications of the infusion pumps market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infusion Pumps Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Use Of Smart Infusion Pumps
8.2 New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps For Disease Treatments
8.3 Technological Advances & New Product Development

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Presence Of Alternative Care Sites
9.2 Growing Demand For Ambulatory Services
9.3 Surge In Demand For Connected Systems & Data Analytics
9.4 Rise In Surgical Procedures & Chemotherapy Treatments

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Adoption Of Refurbished & Rental Infusion Pumps
10.2 Complications Associated With Infusion Pumps
10.3 Safety Concerns Associated With Infusion Pumps

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Product
11.2.2 Technology
11.2.3 Usage
11.2.4 Application
11.2.5 End Users
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Insulin Infusion Pump
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Insulin Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Large Volume Infusion Pump
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Large Volume Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Syringe Infusion Pump
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Syringe Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Enteral Infusion Pump
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Enteral Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
12.7 Others
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Others Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Traditional Infusion Pumps
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Traditional Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Specialty Infusion Pumps
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Specialty Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

14 Usage
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Stationary Infusion Pumps
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Stationary Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Ambulatory Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Diabetes
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Diabetes: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Oncology
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Oncology: Geography Segmentation
15.5 Gastroenterology
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Gastroenterology: Geography Segmentation
15.6 Pediatrics & Neonatology
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation
15.7 Pain Management
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Pain Management: Geography Segmentation
15.8 Others
15.8.1 Market Overview
15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.8.3 Other Applications: Geography Segmentation

16 End Users
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation
16.4 Home Healthcare
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Home Healthcare: Geography Segmentation
16.5 Nursing Homes
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Nursing Homes: Geography Segmentation
16.6 Others
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Other End Users: Geography Segmentation

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
23.2.1 Arcomed AG
23.2.2 B.Braun Melsungen
23.2.3 Baxter International
23.2.4 BD
23.2.5 Fresenius Kabi
23.2.6 ICU Medical
23.2.7 Smiths Medical
23.2.8 Medtronic
23.2.9 Micrel Medical Devices
23.2.10 Moog Inc.

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exeom2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-infusion-pump-global-market-to-2026---featuring-bd-baxter-international-and-icu-medical-among-others-301469938.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

