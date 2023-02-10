U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Infusion Pump Global Market to 2031 - by Product, Application, End-use and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Pump Market Analysis, by Product by Application, by End-use and by Region - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The infusion pump market size is estimated to be USD 17.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The key factors driving market expansion are rising demand from the healthcare industry, increasing worldwide prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and gastroenterological disorders.

Furthermore, availability of strict regulations for innovative products, medication errors connected with infusion pumps, and the rising usage of refurbished and rental infusion pumps are projected to impede the market's growth.

By Product

On the basis of product, the market is divided into syringe pumps, volumetric pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pumps, insulin pumps, enteral pumps, ambulatory pumps, implantable pumps, and pump accessories. In 2021, the insulin pumps segment held the highest market share owing to growing number of diabetic patients.

By Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into diabetes, chemotherapy, pediatrics, hematology, analgesia, and gastroenterology. In 2021, the chemotherapy segment was the highest revenue-grossing segment due to increase in cancer patients and the growing usage of infusion pumps to administer drugs to cancer patients.

By End-use

In terms of end-use, the market is segregated into diabetes, hospitals, chemotherapy, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, and clinics. In 2021, the hospitals held the largest share of the market due to several factors including increased buying capacity to buy infusion equipment, availability of expertise, and a growth in the rate of surgical methods.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America has the highest share of the infusion pump market owing to high rate of adoption of specialty infusion pumps for the treatment of chronic diseases, the expanding geriatric population, and the existence of well-established healthcare sectors.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the infusion pump market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter International (US), B. Braun (Germany), ICU Medical (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Smiths Medical (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Moog Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Insulet Corporation (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US), Zyno Medical LLC (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Teleflex, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Epic Medical (Singapore), SOOIL Development Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), and CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Infusion Pump

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1.Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraint
4.3.Market Opportunities
4.4.Market Trends
4.5.Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.PESTEL Analysis
5.3.Value Chain Analysis
5.4.SWOT Analysis
5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Infusion Pump Market
6.1.COVID-19: Overview
6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Product
7.1.Syringe pumps
7.1.1.Syringe pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2.Volumetric pumps
7.2.1.Volumetric pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.3.Patient-controlled analgesia pumps
7.3.1. Patient-controlled analgesia pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.4.Insulin pumps
7.4.1.Insulin pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.5.Enteral pumps
7.5.1.Enteral pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.6.Ambulatory pumps
7.6.1.Ambulatory pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.7.Implantable pumps
7.7.1.Implantable pumps Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.8.Pump accessories
7.8.1.Pump accessories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Application
8.1.Diabetes
8.1.1. Diabetes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2.Chemotherapy
8.2.1.Chemotherapy Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.3.Pediatrics
8.3.1.Pediatrics Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.4.Hematology
8.4.1.Hematology Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.5.Analgesia
8.5.1.Analgesia Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.6.Gastroenterology
8.6.1.Gastroenterology Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Market Analysis by End use
9.1.Diabetes
9.1.1.Diabetes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2.Hospitals
9.2.1.Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.3.Chemotherapy
9.3.1. Chemotherapy Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.4.Ambulatory surgical centers
9.4.1.Ambulatory surgical centers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.5.Home care
9.5.1.Home care Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10. Regional Market Analysis
10.1.Regional Market Trends
10.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

11. North America Infusion Pump Market

12. Europe Infusion Pump Market

13. Asia Pacific Infusion Pump Market

14. Latin America Infusion Pump Market

15. MEA Infusion Pump Market

16. Competitor Analysis
16.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
16.2.Competitive Mapping
16.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis
16.4.Major Recent Developments

17. Company Profiles
17.1.Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
17.1.1.Company Snapshot
17.1.2.Company Overview
17.1.3.Financials
17.1.4.Application Benchmarking
17.1.5.Recent Developments
17.2.Baxter International (US)
17.2.1.Company Snapshot
17.2.2.Company Overview
17.2.3.Financials
17.2.4.Application Benchmarking
17.2.5.Recent Developments
17.3.B. Braun (Germany)
17.3.1.Company Snapshot
17.3.2.Company Overview
17.3.3.Financials
17.3.4.Application Benchmarking
17.3.5.Recent Developments
17.4.ICU Medical (US)
17.4.1.Company Snapshot
17.4.2.Company Overview
17.4.3.Financials
17.4.4.Application Benchmarking
17.4.5.Recent Developments
17.5.Fresenius Kabi (Germany)
17.5.1.Company Snapshot
17.5.2.Company Overview
17.5.3.Financials
17.5.4.Application Benchmarking
17.5.5.Recent Developments
17.6.Smiths Medical (US)
17.6.1.Company Snapshot
17.6.2.Company Overview
17.6.3.Financials
17.6.4.Application Benchmarking
17.6.5.Recent Developments
17.7. Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
17.7.1.Company Snapshot
17.7.2.Company Overview
17.7.3.Financials
17.7.4.Application Benchmarking
17.7.5.Recent Developments
17.8.Moog Inc. (US)
17.8.1.Company Snapshot
17.8.2.Company Overview
17.8.3.Financials
17.8.4.Application Benchmarking
17.8.5.Recent Developments
17.9.Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)
17.9.1.Company Snapshot
17.9.2.Company Overview
17.9.3.Financials
17.9.4.Application Benchmarking
17.9.5.Recent Developments
17.10.Nipro Corporation (Japan)
17.10.1.Company Snapshot
17.10.2.Company Overview
17.10.3.Financials
17.10.4.Application Benchmarking
17.10.5.Recent Developments
17.11.Terumo Corporation (Japan)
17.11.1.Company Snapshot
17.11.2.Company Overview
17.11.3.Financials
17.11.4.Product Benchmarking
17.11.5.Recent Developments
17.12.Insulet Corporation (US)
17.12.1.Company Snapshot
17.12.2.Company Overview
17.12.3.Financials
17.12.4.Product Benchmarking
17.12.5.Recent Developments
17.13.Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)
17.13.1.Company Snapshot
17.13.2.Company Overview
17.13.3.Financials
17.13.4.Product Benchmarking
17.13.5.Recent Developments
17.14.Tandem Diabetes Care (US)
17.14.1.Company Snapshot
17.14.2.Company Overview
17.14.3.Financials
17.14.4.Product Benchmarking
17.14.5.Recent Developments
17.15.JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
17.15.1.Company Snapshot
17.15.2.Company Overview
17.15.3.Financials
17.15.4.Product Benchmarking
17.15.5.Recent Developments
17.16.Others Prominent Players

18. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y201cd-pump?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-infusion-pump-global-market-to-2031---by-product-application-end-use-and-region-301743911.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

