Insights on the InGaAs Image Sensor Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Wavelength, Application, Pixel Resolution, End-use Industry and Region

A new study on the global InGaAs image sensor market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global InGaAs image sensor market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global InGaAs image sensor market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global InGaAs image sensor market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global InGaAs image sensor market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global InGaAs image sensor market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global InGaAs image sensor. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this study of InGaAs Image Sensor Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global InGaAs image sensor market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends on the type segment of the global InGaAs image sensor market?

Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of InGaAs image sensor in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global InGaAs image sensor market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global InGaAs image sensor market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.3.1. Economic Drivers

3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Market Trends

3.5.1. Demand Side

3.5.2. Supply Side

3.6. Regulatory Framework



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Image Sensor Industry

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis



5. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Size Analysis (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) (2017-2020) and Forecast (2021-2031)



6. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Type

6.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Linear Image Sensors

6.1.2. Area Image Sensors

6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Wavelength

7.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Wavelength, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Visible (VIS)

7.1.2. Near Infrared (NIR)

7.1.3. Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Wavelength



8. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Application

8.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

8.1.1. Surveillance & Security

8.1.2. Spectroscopy

8.1.3. Sorting Inspection

8.1.4. Optical Coherence Tomography

8.1.5. Fiber Optic Communication

8.1.6. Others (Food Inspection, Laboratory Measurements, etc.)

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Pixel Resolution

9.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Pixel Resolution, 2017-2031

9.1.1. 320x256

9.1.2. 640x512

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Pixel Resolution



10. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

10.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031

10.1.1. Aerospace & Defense

10.1.2. Automotive

10.1.3. Industrial Automation

10.1.4. Healthcare

10.1.5. Logistics & Transportation

10.1.6. IT & Telecommunication

10.1.7. Food & Beverage

10.1.8. Others (Agriculture, etc.)

10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry



11. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

11.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

11.1.1. North America

11.1.2. Europe

11.1.3. Asia Pacific

11.1.4. Middle East & Africa

11.1.5. South America

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

12. North America InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa (MEA) InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

16. South America InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Assessment

17.1. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

17.1.1. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

17.1.2. Technological Differentiator



18. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

18.1. FLIR Systems, Inc.

18.1.1. Overview

18.1.2. Product Portfolio

18.1.3. Sales Footprint

18.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.1.6. Financial Analysis

18.2. Ghopto

18.2.1. Overview

18.2.2. Product Portfolio

18.2.3. Sales Footprint

18.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.2.6. Financial Analysis

18.3. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

18.3.1. Overview

18.3.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.3.6. Financial Analysis

18.4. Lynred

18.4.1. Overview

18.4.2. Product Portfolio

18.4.3. Sales Footprint

18.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.4.6. Financial Analysis

18.5. New Imaging Technologies

18.5.1. Overview

18.5.2. Product Portfolio

18.5.3. Sales Footprint

18.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.5.6. Financial Analysis

18.6. Sensors Unlimited

18.6.1. Overview

18.6.2. Product Portfolio

18.6.3. Sales Footprint

18.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.6.6. Financial Analysis

18.7. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

18.7.1. Overview

18.7.2. Product Portfolio

18.7.3. Sales Footprint

18.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.7.6. Financial Analysis

18.8. SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS CO., LTD.

18.8.1. Overview

18.8.2. Product Portfolio

18.8.3. Sales Footprint

18.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.8.6. Financial Analysis

18.9. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

18.9.1. Overview

18.9.2. Product Portfolio

18.9.3. Sales Footprint

18.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.9.6. Financial Analysis

18.10. Xenics nv

18.10.1. Overview

18.10.2. Product Portfolio

18.10.3. Sales Footprint

18.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

18.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

18.10.6. Financial Analysis



19. Recommendation

