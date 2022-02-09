U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Insights on the InGaAs Image Sensor Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Wavelength, Application, Pixel Resolution, End-use Industry and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "InGaAs Image Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A new study on the global InGaAs image sensor market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global InGaAs image sensor market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global InGaAs image sensor market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2021-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global InGaAs image sensor market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global InGaAs image sensor market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global InGaAs image sensor market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global InGaAs image sensor. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in this study of InGaAs Image Sensor Market

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global InGaAs image sensor market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the influence of changing trends on the type segment of the global InGaAs image sensor market?

  • Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of InGaAs image sensor in the next few years?

  • Which factors would hinder the global InGaAs image sensor market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global InGaAs image sensor market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Economic Drivers
3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends
3.5.1. Demand Side
3.5.2. Supply Side
3.6. Regulatory Framework

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Image Sensor Industry
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis

5. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Size Analysis (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) (2017-2020) and Forecast (2021-2031)

6. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Type
6.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.1.1. Linear Image Sensors
6.1.2. Area Image Sensors
6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Wavelength
7.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Wavelength, 2017-2031
7.1.1. Visible (VIS)
7.1.2. Near Infrared (NIR)
7.1.3. Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)
7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Wavelength

8. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Application
8.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
8.1.1. Surveillance & Security
8.1.2. Spectroscopy
8.1.3. Sorting Inspection
8.1.4. Optical Coherence Tomography
8.1.5. Fiber Optic Communication
8.1.6. Others (Food Inspection, Laboratory Measurements, etc.)
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

9. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by Pixel Resolution
9.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Pixel Resolution, 2017-2031
9.1.1. 320x256
9.1.2. 640x512
9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Pixel Resolution

10. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
10.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031
10.1.1. Aerospace & Defense
10.1.2. Automotive
10.1.3. Industrial Automation
10.1.4. Healthcare
10.1.5. Logistics & Transportation
10.1.6. IT & Telecommunication
10.1.7. Food & Beverage
10.1.8. Others (Agriculture, etc.)
10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry

11. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
11.1.1. North America
11.1.2. Europe
11.1.3. Asia Pacific
11.1.4. Middle East & Africa
11.1.5. South America
11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

12. North America InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa (MEA) InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

16. South America InGaAs Image Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Assessment
17.1. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
17.1.1. Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
17.1.2. Technological Differentiator

18. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
18.1. FLIR Systems, Inc.
18.1.1. Overview
18.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.3. Sales Footprint
18.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.1.6. Financial Analysis
18.2. Ghopto
18.2.1. Overview
18.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.2.3. Sales Footprint
18.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.2.6. Financial Analysis
18.3. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
18.3.1. Overview
18.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.3.6. Financial Analysis
18.4. Lynred
18.4.1. Overview
18.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.4.3. Sales Footprint
18.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.4.6. Financial Analysis
18.5. New Imaging Technologies
18.5.1. Overview
18.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.5.3. Sales Footprint
18.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.5.6. Financial Analysis
18.6. Sensors Unlimited
18.6.1. Overview
18.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.6.3. Sales Footprint
18.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.6.6. Financial Analysis
18.7. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
18.7.1. Overview
18.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.7.3. Sales Footprint
18.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.7.6. Financial Analysis
18.8. SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS CO., LTD.
18.8.1. Overview
18.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.8.3. Sales Footprint
18.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.8.6. Financial Analysis
18.9. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.
18.9.1. Overview
18.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.9.3. Sales Footprint
18.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.9.6. Financial Analysis
18.10. Xenics nv
18.10.1. Overview
18.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.10.3. Sales Footprint
18.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
18.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
18.10.6. Financial Analysis

19. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfh5dz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ingaas-image-sensor-global-market-to-2031---by-type-wavelength-application-pixel-resolution-end-use-industry-and-region-301478690.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

