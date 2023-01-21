U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Injection Molded Plastics Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Focus of Market Players on High-Volume Production Using Low-Cost and High-Quality Plastics Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molded Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global injection molded plastics market size reached US$ 278.57 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 363.61 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.54% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Injection molded plastics are manufactured using thermoplastics, such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polycarbonate (PC), polyamide (nylon), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), and polypropylene (PP).

They are cost-effective and lightweight and consequently, their utilization is rising across the globe for producing numerous consumer goods. Besides this, they are also employed in different industries, such as packaging, electronics, and healthcare.

The increasing focus of market players on high-volume production using low-cost and high-quality plastics has resulted in the development of advanced technologies for manufacturing plastic products. This, coupled with the burgeoning automotive industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Besides this, injection molded plastics are used in making golf club heads, plastic clarinets, bags, films, bottles, geomembranes, eyewear lenses, medical devices, cellular phones, utensils, athletic apparel, area rugs, and car batteries.

Apart from this, as ABS is a food-grade plastic, it finds extensive applications in the production of mixing bowls, lunch boxes, measuring cups, citrus squeezers or butter dishes, coffeemakers, mixers, blenders, food processors, and refrigerator parts. It is also utilized in food packaging, particularly wherein high tear strength is required, such as in lids and tubs for margarine containers.

In addition, there is a rise in the usage of nylon on account of its electrical properties, toughness, stability, and resistance against wear, abrasion, impact, and chemicals. This, coupled with the rising demand for sports equipment among sports enthusiasts, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of injection molded plastics in the construction industry worldwide is influencing the overall sales and profitability positively.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Heppner Molds Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Ineos Group Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Rutland Plastics Limited and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global injection molded plastics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global injection molded plastics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global injection molded plastics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Injection Molded Plastics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.1 Polypropylene (PP)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Polystyrene (PS)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Packaging
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Consumables and Electronics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Automotive and Transportation
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Building and Construction
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Medical
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 BASF SE
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Berry Global Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Dow Inc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 ExxonMobil Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Heppner Molds Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Huntsman International LLC
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Ineos Group Ltd
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Rutland Plastics Limited
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu0t4q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-injection-molded-plastics-global-market-to-2027---increasing-focus-of-market-players-on-high-volume-production-using-low-cost-and-high-quality-plastics-drives-growth-301726894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

