COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Insights on the Insect Repellent Global Market to 2027 - by Category Type, Product Type and Distribution Channel

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Repellent Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Insect Repellent market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the increased preference of the people to contain the diseases that spread from bugs or mosquitos. Various diseases such as zika, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue occur due to the infection spread from the mosquitos or bugs, thus, to avoid such mishappening and increased awareness of the consumers, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period. Various novel product launches by the companies including natural contents are also likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Insect Repellent market is segmented on the basis of category type, product type, and distribution channel. Based on the category type, the market is segmented as a natural insect repellent and conventional insect repellent. The natural insect repellent segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as coil & mat, liquid vaporizer, spray/aerosol, cream & oil, and others. The coil & mat segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The online channels segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market.

Whereas, based on geography, the global insect repellent market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Further, Avon Products Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands, Perrigo Company Plc (Omega Pharma), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Insect Repellent market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Market Segmentation

  1. Global Insect Repellent Market Research and Analysis by Category Type

  2. Global Insect Repellent Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

  3. Global Insect Repellent Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global Insect Repellent market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Insect Repellent market.

  • Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Insect Repellent market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Competitive Dashboard
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Insect Repellent Market by Category Type
5.1.1. Natural Insect Repellent
5.1.2. Conventional Insect Repellent
5.2. Global Insect Repellent Market by Product Type
5.2.1. Coil&Mat
5.2.2. Liquid Vaporizer
5.2.3. Spray/Aerosol
5.2.4. Cream & Oil
5.2.5. Others
5.3. Global Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel
5.3.1. Offline Channels
5.3.2. Online Channels

6. Regional Analysis

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Avon Products Inc.
7.2. Coglans Ltd.
7.3. Dabur India Ltd.
7.4. Enesis Group
7.5. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
7.6. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7.7. Jyothy Labs Ltd.
7.8. Newell Brands
7.9. Perrigo Company Plc (Omega Pharma)
7.10. Quantum Health Inc.
7.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
7.12. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
7.13. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
7.14. Swayer Ltd.
7.15. The Himalayan Drug Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur0k2b

