U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,047.00
    +95.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,688.50
    +80.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.30
    +9.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.55 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3680
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,867.51
    +214.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.85
    -56.38 (-5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.21
    +44.96 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Insights on the Insulated Water Bottles Global Market to 2026 - Rising Demand from the Sports Industry Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulated Water Bottles Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Material Type & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insulated Water Bottles Market is estimated to be USD 2.51 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.10%.

Market Dynamics

Changing consumers' preferences for the choice of drinking insulated water bottles and growing consciousness about health and hygiene has propelled the use of Insulated Water Bottles Market. Additionally, consumers are opting to use insulated water bottles to carry the beverages or juices during trips, treks, and long journeys. This rising demand is also boosting the growth of the Global Insulated Water Bottles Market.

However, some studies claim the toxicity of materials involved in insulated water bottles restraining the market growth. Furthermore, a lack of awareness regarding insulated water bottles in developing economies may hamper market growth.

The Global Insulated Water Bottles Market is segmented further by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Material Type & Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermos, Ice Shaker, Geysa, Fnova, Rehydrate-Pro, MIRA Brands, Cayman Fitness, Hydro Flask, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Camelbak Products LLC, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Klean Kanteen Inc., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., S'well, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Insulated Packaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Waterborne Diseases, Coupled with a Growing Consciousness on Consumption Hygiene
4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Insulated Bottles for Everyday Use
4.1.3 Increasing Investments Towards Development of New Insulators for Insulated Water Bottles
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost
4.2.2 Toxicity of Materials Involved in Insulated Water Bottles
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand in Sports Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Adaptation of a Dietary Lifestyle Choice
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Insulated Water Bottles in Developing Economies
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Insulated Water Bottles Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Big Mouth
6.3 Fine Mouth
6.4 Mugs
6.5 Tumblers

7 Global Insulated Water Bottles Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Household
7.3 Sports
7.4 Travel

8 Global Insulated Water Bottles Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Departmental Store
8.3 Speciality Stores
8.4 Hypermarkets & Super Markets
8.5 Online Stores

9 Global Insulated Water Bottles Market, By Material Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Glass
9.3 Metal
9.4 Plastic
9.5 Silicone

10 Global Insulated Water Bottles Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Thermos
12.2 Ice Shaker
12.3 Geysa
12.4 Fnova
12.5 Rehydrate-Pro
12.6 MIRA Brands
12.7 Healthy Human
12.8 Cayman Fitness
12.9 Hydro Flask
12.10 Tupperware Brands
12.11 SIGG Switzerland
12.12 Camelbak Products
12.13 Nalge Nunc International
12.14 Klean Kanteen
12.15 Contigo
12.16 GRAYL
12.17 Hamilton Housewares
12.18 S'well
12.19 Tiger Corporation
12.20 Zojirushi America

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0nrzv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Find

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Oil rises to $82 as demand recovery seen on track

    Oil rose to around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $79.39, after falling 0.8% on Monday.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.

  • I'm Not Sold on Salesforce.com Stock

    In this daily bar chart of CRM, below, we can see that prices are below the cresting 200-day moving average line and below the declining 50-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from the middle of November and tells me that sellers of CRM have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume seen on days when CRM has closed lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CRM, below, is not helping the longs.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • China’s Blue-Sky Plan for Olympics Is Stifling Fertilizer Output

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s urea plants are getting caught up in Beijing’s drive to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics, which includes ordering factory shutdowns to curb air pollution.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infect

  • Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

    Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region. Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

  • COVID-19 and existing care are ‘bringing hospitals to the brink’: Emergency medicine physician

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician &&nbsp;Bulletin.com writer of Insider Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply and staffing strains hospitals are experiencing, Omicron and reported variant-hybrids, and President Biden's vaccine mandate.

  • China to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

    China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS), a by-product of ethanol production used in animal feed, from the United States during a review. The ministry will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12 and it should end before Jan. 12, 2023, the ministry said in statements. "Corn prices in China are still high and corn processors are facing tight margins."

  • Workiva to Host Virtual CFO Roundtable With the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce and the New York Stock Exchange

    The thought leadership discussion will focus on evolving ESG mandates facing multinational companies