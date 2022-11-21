U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,709.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,620.50
    -87.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.50
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.33 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0074 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.95
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    -0.0087 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8710
    +1.5460 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,124.32
    -410.13 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.65
    -20.43 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.46
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Insights on the Insulin Global Market to 2028 - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer and Merck & Co Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Insulin Market

Global Insulin Market
Global Insulin Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulin market is projected to grow from US$ 54,611.42 million in 2021 to US$ 111,213.73 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 % from 2022 to 2028.

The increase in the incidence of diabetes and rapid technological developments in insulin delivery devices by major players is expected to bolster the insulin market in the years to come. Additionally, the regeneration of the diabetic pancreas with advanced transplants is likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the insulin market from 2022 to 2028. However, the risks associated with insulin delivery devices hamper the overall market growth.

In diabetic people, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or the body does not usually respond to the insulin, increasing the blood glucose level. Insulin is a hormone that helps in lowering blood sugar levels. Insulin therapy is often an essential part of diabetes treatment. It is made by the beta cells of the pancreas and released into the blood when glucose levels rise, for example, after eating.

Insulin helps glucose get into the body cells, which can be used for energy or stored for future use. Different types of insulin available vary in how quickly and for how long they can control blood sugar. Insulin does not come in pill form as the digestive system would break it down before it could work. Insulin therapy is exhausting; however, it is an effective way of lowering blood sugar levels.

Products with advanced insulin technology with more benefits are a major requirement in treating diabetes. There has been a rise in advancements in diabetes treatment over the past few years. As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing worldwide, the demand for advanced products is also boosting. The insulin market is expected to grow owing to an increase in the strategic efforts made by the industry players. The market players actively support their public and private research and academic institutes for increasing research activities.

A few of the recent developments related to rapid technological advancement in the insulin market are mentioned below:
In May 2022, Eli Lilly and Company received US FDA approval for its Mounjar (tirzepatide) once-weekly Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. The injection is decided to be available in 6 doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg) as an auto-injector pen with a preattached hidden needle.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Insulin Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Insulin Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America- PEST Analysis
4.2.6 Expert Opinion

5. Insulin Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Incidence of Diabetes
5.1.2 Rapid Technological Developments in Insulin Delivery Devices by Major Players
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Risks Associated with Insulin Delivery Devices
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Insufficient Competition from Biosimilars
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Regeneration of Diabetic Pancreas with Advanced Transplants
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Insulin Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Insulin Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.1 Global Insulin Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.1.2 Global Insulin Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Company Analysis
6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players
6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis
6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.4 Performance Of Key Players
6.2.4.1 Novo Nordisk A/S
6.2.4.2 Sanofi
6.2.4.3 Eli Lily and Company
6.3 Customization Part
6.3.1 Market Share Analysis by Company
6.3.2 Market Share by Injectable GLPs

7. Insulin Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Insulin Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Long Acting Insulin
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Long Acting Insulin: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.1 Levemir
7.3.2.1.1 Overview
7.3.2.1.2 Levemir: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.2 Lantus
7.3.2.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2.2 Lantus: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.3 Basaglar
7.3.2.3.1 Overview
7.3.2.3.2 Basaglar: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.4 Tresiba
7.3.2.4.1 Overview
7.3.2.4.2 Tresiba: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Rapid Acting Insulins
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Rapid Acting Insulins: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.1 Novolog
7.4.2.1.1 Overview
7.4.2.1.2 Novolog: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.2 Humalog
7.4.2.2.1 Overview
7.4.2.2.2 Humalog: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.3 Admelog
7.4.2.3.1 Overview
7.4.2.3.2 Admelog: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.2.4 Others
7.4.2.4.1 Overview
7.4.2.4.2 Others: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Short Acting Insulins and Traditional Human Insulins
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Short Acting Insulins and Traditional Human Insulins: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5.2.1 Novolin R
7.5.2.1.1 Overview
7.5.2.1.2 Novolin R: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5.2.2 Humulin R
7.5.2.2.1 Overview
7.5.2.2.2 Humulin R: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5.2.3 Insuman
7.5.2.3.1 Overview
7.5.2.3.2 Insuman: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5.2.4 Others
7.5.2.4.1 Overview
7.5.2.4.2 Others: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Concentrated Insulins and Combination Insulins
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Concentrated Insulins and Combination Insulins: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6.2.1 NovoMix
7.6.2.1.1 Overview
7.6.2.1.2 NovoMix: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6.2.2 Ryzodeg
7.6.2.2.1 Overview
7.6.2.2.2 Ryzodeg: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6.2.3 Xultophy
7.6.2.3.1 Overview
7.6.2.3.2 Xultophy: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6.2.4 Soliqua/Suliqua
7.6.2.4.1 Overview
7.6.2.4.2 Soliqua/Suliqua: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Biosimilar Insulins
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Biosimilar Insulins: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7.2.1 Insulin Glargine
7.7.2.1.1 Overview
7.7.2.1.2 Insulin Glargine: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7.2.2 Human Insulin
7.7.2.2.1 Overview
7.7.2.2.2 Human Insulin: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1): Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.9 Pens and Needles
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Pens and Needles: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.10 Others
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Others: Insulin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Insulin Market - Geographic Analysis

9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Insulin Market
9.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10. Insulin Market-Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Growth Strategies in the Insulin Market (%)
10.3 Organic Developments
10.3.1 Overview
10.4 Inorganic Developments
10.4.1 Overview

11. Company Profile
11.1 Eli Lilly and Company
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 Novo Nordisk A/S
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 Biocon
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 WOCKHARDT
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 Adocia
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 Sanofi
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments
11.8 Pfizer Inc.
11.8.1 Key Facts
11.8.2 Business Description
11.8.3 Products and Services
11.8.4 Financial Overview
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Developments
11.9 Merck & Co., Inc.
11.9.1 Key Facts
11.9.2 Business Description
11.9.3 Products and Services
11.9.4 Financial Overview
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Developments
11.10 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
11.10.1 Key Facts
11.10.2 Business Description
11.10.3 Products and Services
11.10.4 Financial Overview
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Key Developments
11.11 BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC.
11.11.1 Key Facts
11.11.2 Business Description
11.11.3 Products and Services
11.11.4 Financial Overview
11.11.5 SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqtu93

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketDamien Viel, who co

  • Coinbase Stock Extends Slide, Set For All-Time Low, As FTX Collapse Pressures Global Crypto Markets

    Coinbase shares, which traded as high as $429 when it debuted on the Nasdaq last year, are set to open under $43 Monday amid the ongoing fallout from FTX's spectacular collapse.

  • Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, and investors would be wise not to miss it, says Goldman Sachs

    Our call of the day from Goldman Sachs says the bear market isn't over and it will be a 'volatile' ride to the bottom. But at some point in 2023, the "hope" phase will kick in.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • World stocks on back foot as China COVID cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one factor cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Names Richard Francis as CEO, President

    The Israeli drugmaker said Kare Schultz, who took the helm in 2017 amid falling profits, a large debt load and a declining share price, would retire at the end of the year.

  • Teva names former Sandoz chief Richard Francis as new CEO

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Monday said its current CEO Kåre Schultz will retire on Dec. 31. Robert Francis, former CEO of Sandoz and an executive at Novartis AG and former executive at Biogen Inc. , will become the CEO of Teva. Francis is now the CEO of Purespring Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on kidney diseases, and CEO of Forcefield Therapeutics, a heart function specialist, as well as an operating partner for Syncona Investment Management Ltd. Schultz has been CEO o