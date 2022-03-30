U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Insights on the Internet of Things Security Global Market to 2029 - Featuring Verizon Enterprises Solutions, PTC and Trend Micro Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wide-scale implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) concept has the ability to transform the way we live. The emergence of new IoT products such as home automation components, internet-enabled appliances and energy management devices are changing the entire scenario of IoT industry.

However, lack of security is still one of the most important concerns for people and enterprises that look to adopt IoT. Recent ransomware and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks have made this concern even more viable. Cost barrier and infrastructure investment for hackers are quite low and they use inexpensive, mass-scale techniques such as automated bots, email and off-the-shelf exploit kits among others. However, the magnitude of damage of these techniques is quite high. The infection of just one device or network element can result in a successful network attack. Therefore, IoT security will be an important area of concern for any organization in the coming years in order to comfortably roll-out their IoT-based solutions.

IoT has witnessed mass scale adoption across various application areas in recent years. In the manufacturing sector, its adoption is believed to significantly reduce bottlenecks, improve efficiency and increase profitability. Restaurant and retail chains could implement IoT to monitor customer movements, improve supply chain management and enhance the overall customer experience. In the healthcare sector, IoT could be implemented to more effectively manage staff, monitor patients and expensive medical equipment. The large scale adoption of IoT technologies across various verticals has made it vulnerable to cyber-attacks, thus arising the need for appropriate IoT security measures.

The major factor driving the IoT security market growth is the rapid adoption of cloud-based services as well as connected devices on a very large scale. Confidential data such as biometrics information is often stored on clouds, making them vulnerable to theft and misuse. Thus, in order to protect these data from unauthorized access, IoT security is finding increased adoption in the IoT space.

Moreover, improved IoT security handling skills and organizational changes are further expected to bolster the adoption of IoT security during the forecast period. With improving technical expertise for infrastructure handling, IoT security will find an increased adoption in organizations. In addition, various countries such as Japan, China, Germany and the U.S. among others have embraced the Industrie 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution). The Industrie 4.0 is sponsored by the German government with a vision for advanced manufacturing sector. It encompasses many business designs and technologies, including the IoT and digital business. This factor is expected to positively impact the IoT security market growth.

Some of the major players profiled in the report are Verizon Enterprises Solutions, PTC, Inc., Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P., Intel Corporation, NSIDE Secure SA and AT&T, Inc. among others.

On the basis of vertical, the global Internet of Things (IoT) security market is segmented into the following categories:

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Utilities

  • Retail

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Government

  • Others (Defense, Law Enforcement, etc.)

In 2020, the Internet of Things (IoT) security market worldwide market was led by the manufacturing segment. Manufacturing companies are in the constant urge to enhance their production output and business process efficiency. Smart manufacturing in particular has been at the vanguard of introducing scalability, transparency and process defined architecture in manufacturing operations. Moreover, the implementation of Industrie 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution in various countries such as the U.S., China, Japan and Germany among others is leading to the increased adoption of IoT technologies in the manufacturing sector and thus further arising the need for IoT security. These initiatives are contributing to the manufacturing segment growth.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) follow the manufacturing segment, in terms of value. Consumers are always in the lookout for convenient and personalized service whenever possible. This is evident from the growing popularity of mobile banking apps, online banking transactions, and contactless payment technologies. With added convenience they also want the highest levels of digital security from their banks. Security threats and data breaches often pose major problems to banks in the IoT era. Therefore, in order to ensure maximum security to its customers, the banking sector has been increasingly adopting IoT security measures.


Based on the geography, the global Internet of Things (IoT) security market is segmented as per following regions and countries:

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Latin America

The global Internet of Things (IoT) security market is dominated by the North American region. In 2020, the region accounted for more than 40% of the overall market revenue generated worldwide. The IoT security market here is majorly attributed to the U.S. and Canada being the early adopters of IoT technologies in various applications such as smart manufacturing and healthcare. The region has witnessed some major IoT security breaches in recent years. According to a survey conducted by Altman Vilandrie & Company, in the U.S., nearly 50% of firms using IoT have been a victim of security breaches. Moreover, presence of a large number of big players in the region such as Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. has further contributed to the IoT security market growth.

In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth. The market growth here is primarily driven by the growing mobile devices penetration, large number of business organizations and the unregulated usage of the Internet. Moreover, growing economic growth and social transformation in the region is further expected to create a favorable environment for the adoption of IoT technologies, thereby impacting the IoT security market growth positively.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Analysis
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors
3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis, by Security Type
4.1 Market Analysis
4.2 Device
4.3 Cloud Infrastructure
4.4 Network

Chapter 5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis, by Solution Type
5.1 Market Analysis
5.2 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)/ Intrusion Defense Systems (IDS)
5.3 Identity Access Management (IAM)
5.4 Data Loss Protection (DLP)
5.5 Security & Vulnerability Management (SVM)
5.6 Unified Threat Management (UTM)
5.7 Network Security Forensics (NSF)
5.8 Security Analytics
5.9 Others

Chapter 6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis, by Vertical
6.1 Market Analysis
6.2 Manufacturing
6.3 Healthcare
6.4 Utilities
6.5 Retail
6.6 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
6.7 Government
6.8 Others

Chapter 7 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Verizon Enterprises Solutions
11.2 PTC, Inc.
11.3 Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd.
11.4 Symantec Corporation
11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.
11.6 Gemalto NV
11.7 IBM Corporation
11.8 Trend Micro, Inc.
11.9 Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P.
11.10 Intel Corporation
11.11 NSIDE Secure SA
11.12 AT&T, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hiuvfr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


