Insights on the Inventory Optimization Software and Services Global Market to 2031 - Featuring IBM, Infor and Logility Among Others

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global inventory optimization software and services market, to accurately gauge its potential future development.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the inventory optimization software and services market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the inventory optimization software and services market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the inventory optimization software and services market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the inventory optimization software and services market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the inventory optimization software and services market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the inventory optimization software and services market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the inventory optimization software and services market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market

The report provides detailed information about the inventory optimization software and services market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the inventory optimization software and services market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for inventory optimization software and services market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for inventory optimization software and services during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the inventory optimization software and services market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the inventory optimization software and services market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the inventory optimization software and services market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the inventory optimization software and services market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the inventory optimization software and services market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the inventory optimization software and services market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the inventory optimization software and services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.4.1. By Component
4.4.2. By Deployment
4.4.3. By Enterprise Size
4.4.4. By Industry
4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.5.1. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.5.1.1. Increase in Spending
4.5.1.2. Decrease in Spending
4.5.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.6. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.6.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.7. Adoption Analysis of Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market, by Aftermarket Service Provider

5. Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis

6. Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Solutions
6.3.1.1. Barcode scanning system
6.3.1.2. Radio Frequency System (RFID)
6.3.1.3. Others (QR codes, tags etc.)
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Professional
6.3.2.2. Managed/ Outsourced

7. Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis, by Deployment
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. On premise
7.3.2. Cloud-based

8. Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises
8.3.2. Large Enterprise

9. Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis, by Industry
9.1. Key Segment Analysis
9.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. IT & Telecom
9.2.2. Manufacturing
9.2.3. Consumer Goods
9.2.4. Food & Beverages
9.2.5. Retail
9.2.6. BFSI
9.2.7. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
9.2.8. Automotive
9.2.9. Transportation and Logistics
9.2.10. Oil & Gas
9.2.11. Life Sciences
9.2.12. Others (Chemicals, Paper & Plastics)

10. Inventory Optimization Software and Global Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. South America

11. North America Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Deployment
11.2.3. By Enterprise Size
11.2.4. By Industry
11.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
11.3.1. U.S.
11.3.2. Canada
11.3.3. Mexico

12. Europe Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.2. By Deployment
12.2.3. By Enterprise Size
12.2.4. By Industry
12.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. U.K.
12.3.3. France
12.3.4. Spain
12.3.5. Italy
12.3.6. Rest of Europe

13. APAC Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
13.2.1. By Component
13.2.2. By Deployment
13.2.3. By Enterprise Size
13.2.4. By Industry
13.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
13.3.1. China
13.3.2. India
13.3.3. Japan
13.3.4. ASEAN
13.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
14.2.1. By Component
14.2.2. By Deployment
14.2.3. By Enterprise Size
14.2.4. By Industry
14.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
14.3.1. Saudi Arabia
14.3.2. The United Arab Emirates
14.3.3. South Africa
14.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

15. South America Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Regional Outlook
15.2. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
15.2.1. By Component
15.2.2. By Deployment
15.2.3. By Enterprise Size
15.2.4. By Industry
15.3. Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
15.3.1. Brazil
15.3.2. Argentina
15.3.3. Rest of South America

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

17. Company Profiles
17.1. Brightpearl Ltd.
17.1.1. Business Overview
17.1.2. Product Portfolio
17.1.3. Geographical Footprint
17.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.2. Chainalytics LLC
17.2.1. Business Overview
17.2.2. Product Portfolio
17.2.3. Geographical Footprint
17.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.3. DEAR Systems.
17.3.1. Business Overview
17.3.2. Product Portfolio
17.3.3. Geographical Footprint
17.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.4. Genpact Limited
17.4.1. Business Overview
17.4.2. Product Portfolio
17.4.3. Geographical Footprint
17.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.5. GEP Worldwide
17.5.1. Business Overview
17.5.2. Product Portfolio
17.5.3. Geographical Footprint
17.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.6. IBM Corporation
17.6.1. Business Overview
17.6.2. Product Portfolio
17.6.3. Geographical Footprint
17.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.7. Infor Inc.
17.7.1. Business Overview
17.7.2. Product Portfolio
17.7.3. Geographical Footprint
17.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.8. JDA Software Group Inc.
17.8.1. Business Overview
17.8.2. Product Portfolio
17.8.3. Geographical Footprint
17.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.9. Kinaxis Inc.
17.9.1. Business Overview
17.9.2. Product Portfolio
17.9.3. Geographical Footprint
17.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.10. Logility
17.10.1. Business Overview
17.10.2. Product Portfolio
17.10.3. Geographical Footprint
17.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.11. Microsoft Corporation
17.11.1. Business Overview
17.11.2. Product Portfolio
17.11.3. Geographical Footprint
17.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.12. OM Partners
17.12.1. Business Overview
17.12.2. Product Portfolio
17.12.3. Geographical Footprint
17.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.13. Oracle Corporation
17.13.1. Business Overview
17.13.2. Product Portfolio
17.13.3. Geographical Footprint
17.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.14. RackNap
17.14.1. Business Overview
17.14.2. Product Portfolio
17.14.3. Geographical Footprint
17.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.15. SAGE Group Plc
17.15.1. Business Overview
17.15.2. Product Portfolio
17.15.3. Geographical Footprint
17.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.16. SAP SE
17.16.1. Business Overview
17.16.2. Product Portfolio
17.16.3. Geographical Footprint
17.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.17. Syncron AB
17.17.1. Business Overview
17.17.2. Product Portfolio
17.17.3. Geographical Footprint
17.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.18. Turtle & Hughes, Inc.
17.18.1. Business Overview
17.18.2. Product Portfolio
17.18.3. Geographical Footprint
17.18.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.19. Vanguard Software Corporation
17.19.1. Business Overview
17.19.2. Product Portfolio
17.19.3. Geographical Footprint
17.19.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.20. Zebra Corporation
17.20.1. Business Overview
17.20.2. Product Portfolio
17.20.3. Geographical Footprint
17.20.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.21. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
17.21.1. Business Overview
17.21.2. Product Portfolio
17.21.3. Geographical Footprint
17.21.4. Revenue and Strategy

18. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpmnu1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-inventory-optimization-software-and-services-global-market-to-2031---featuring-ibm-infor-and-logility-among-others-301454499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

