U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.90
    +24.66 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,231.08
    -14.62 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,808.22
    +184.97 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.37
    +5.29 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.69
    -3.40 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -15.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.32 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3850
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,653.35
    +779.70 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.02
    +19.82 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Insights on the Investment Casting Global Market to 2027 - by Process Type, Material, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global investment casting market reached a value of US$ 15.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.78% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Investment casting, or lost-wax casting, refers to an industrial manufacturing process that involves dipping of wax patterns or structures into the slurry of refractory material to form a ceramic, plaster or plastic shell. The wax pattern is further melted into a furnace and metal is poured into the shell to create a casting. This process is commonly used to manufacture machinery components, automotive components, turbine blades, dental fixtures, etc. It minimizes the wastage of energy, material and subsequent machining and aids in creating intricate designs with accurate and smooth finishing. As a result, this process finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, military, medical and oil and gas.

Investment Casting Market Trends

Significant growth in the aviation and aerospace industry in recent years is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. In line with this, investment casting processes are extensively used in the manufacturing of military aircraft, jets, launch vehicles, helicopters, and commercial transport vehicles. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and enhanced focus on sustainable development are also driving the market growth. The wax used for investment casting is usually melted and reused for manufacturing components of different shapes and sizes.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in casting processes through simulations and the utilization of metal additive manufacturing practices, all-in-one 3D printing, X-ray defect detection and casting and forging techniques, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These processes aid in the production of cost-effective, stable and structurally durable products. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, Precision Castparts Corporation, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd. and Zollern.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global investment casting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global investment casting market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global investment casting market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Investment Casting Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Process Type
6.1 Sodium Silicate Process
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Superalloys
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Steel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Aluminum
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Titanium
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aerospace & Military
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Energy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Medical
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alcoa Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Impro
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 MetalTek
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Milwaukee Precision Casting
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Ningbo Wanguan
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Precision Castparts Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 RLM Industries
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Zollern
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj2yz3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-investment-casting-global-market-to-2027---by-process-type-material-application-and-region-301544213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Bausch Health And Bausch + Lomb Corporation Announce Closing Of Initial Public Offering Of Bausch + Lomb And Related Debt Transactions

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb") and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") today announced the closing of the initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health (the "Selling Shareholder") sold 35,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $630 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Selling Shareh

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles After Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock was sinking after Bloomberg released the fintech company’s earnings, which weren’t supposed to arrive until after the close of trading Tuesday, early. According to the Bloomberg article, SoFi reported a loss of 14 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $321.7 million, ahead of estimates for $284.9 million. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • Here's Why I Think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.