U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.70
    +11.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.32
    -20.79 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    -0.97 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2440
    -0.3260 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,015.36
    -323.86 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.41
    -31.17 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Insights on the IO Link Global Market to 2027 - Technological Advancements Present Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IO Link Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global IO link market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global IO link market to grow with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on IO link market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on IO link market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IO link market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IO link market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing industrial automation

  • Growing scope of industrial internet of things

  • Favorable government policies

2) Restraints

  • Limited use in motion control and high speed applications

3) Opportunities

  • Technological advancements

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IO link market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IO link market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IO link market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global IO Link Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the IO Link Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of IO Link Market

4. IO Link Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global IO Link Market by Component
5.1. IO-link Devices
5.2. IO-link Masters

6. Global IO Link Market by Application
6.1. Intralogistics
6.2. Packaging
6.3. Handling and Automation
6.4. Machine Tool
6.5. Others

7. Global IO Link Market by End User
7.1. Automotive
7.2. Transportation and Logistics
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Medical
7.5. Electronics and Semiconductor
7.6. Others

8. Global IO Link Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America IO Link Market by Component
8.1.2. North America IO Link Market by Application
8.1.3. North America IO Link Market by End User
8.1.4. North America IO Link Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe IO Link Market by Component
8.2.2. Europe IO Link Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe IO Link Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe IO Link Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Component
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW IO Link Market by Component
8.4.2. RoW IO Link Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW IO Link Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW IO Link Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global IO Link Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Siemens AG
9.2.2. OMRON Corporation
9.2.3. Sick AG
9.2.4. Emerson Electric Co.
9.2.5. Bosch Rexroth AG
9.2.6. Rockwell Automation Inc.
9.2.7. Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd.
9.2.8. Baumer Holding AG
9.2.9. Murrelektronik GmbH
9.2.10. Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e972ea

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-io-link-global-market-to-2027---technological-advancements-present-opportunities-301355964.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

    Shale gas has propelled the U.S. to pole position as a gas producer, but several signs suggests that this lead may be short-lived

  • Why Dogecoin Is Rallying Today

    The coin has a unique value proposition that investors are just starting to realize.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Oil prices settle at 1-week low as China data feed worries over a demand slowdown

    Oil futures pull back Monday, under pressure after a round of weak China data underscores the potential damage to demand from the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

    Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry's future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms large as the industry's technology showcase, the Offshore Technology Conference, officially gets underway in Houston on Monday. The pandemic, along with recurring hurricane shut-ins, hastened the demise of some Gulf of Mexico producers.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ( TSE:LSPD ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

  • Meggitt takeover advisors set to rake in £200m in bumper payday

    Citibank is set to be paid £59m of that total from lending money on the Parker side of the deal.

  • Congressmen McHenry, Thompson Call SEC Chair Gensler’s Remarks on Crypto ‘Concerning’

    The two congressmen wrote that rather than potentially regulating innovation and job creation out of the U.S., lawmakers and regulators should “promote an active dialogue between regulators and market participants.”

  • Ex-Regulators Draw Top Pay to Help Firms Decode China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in China are scouring ministries and regulators for officials willing to cross over and help them navigate a sweeping crackdown on the private sector that has upended some of the nation’s most high-profile firms.Officials at watchdogs in charge of the financial system, and those from ministries overseeing commerce, industry and information are the most sought after, with pay packages in some instances approaching half a million dollars, about 60 times the average for civ

  • Freight Rail Interests Press Officials Not To Overregulate

    As major mergers and the infrastructure bill loom, freight rail interests are calling upon federal regulators not to burden their industry with additional mandates that they say could stymie investments for innovation. Last week, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) urged the Surface Transportation Board not to allow container movements to be subject to regulation that would change how much demurrage a freight railroad could charge for the delayed pickup of containers. The board had asked

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...