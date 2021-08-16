Insights on the IO Link Global Market to 2027 - Technological Advancements Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IO Link Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global IO link market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global IO link market to grow with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on IO link market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on IO link market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IO link market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IO link market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing industrial automation

Growing scope of industrial internet of things

Favorable government policies

2) Restraints

Limited use in motion control and high speed applications

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IO link market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IO link market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IO link market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global IO Link Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the IO Link Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of IO Link Market



4. IO Link Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global IO Link Market by Component

5.1. IO-link Devices

5.2. IO-link Masters



6. Global IO Link Market by Application

6.1. Intralogistics

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Handling and Automation

6.4. Machine Tool

6.5. Others



7. Global IO Link Market by End User

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Transportation and Logistics

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Medical

7.5. Electronics and Semiconductor

7.6. Others



8. Global IO Link Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America IO Link Market by Component

8.1.2. North America IO Link Market by Application

8.1.3. North America IO Link Market by End User

8.1.4. North America IO Link Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe IO Link Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe IO Link Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe IO Link Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe IO Link Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific IO Link Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW IO Link Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW IO Link Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW IO Link Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW IO Link Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global IO Link Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Siemens AG

9.2.2. OMRON Corporation

9.2.3. Sick AG

9.2.4. Emerson Electric Co.

9.2.5. Bosch Rexroth AG

9.2.6. Rockwell Automation Inc.

9.2.7. Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.8. Baumer Holding AG

9.2.9. Murrelektronik GmbH

9.2.10. Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

