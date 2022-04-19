Insights on the IoT in Construction Global Market to 2027 - Technological Progress in Construction Equipment Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Construction Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global IoT in Construction Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global IoT in Construction Market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on IoT in Construction Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on IoT in Construction Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IoT in Construction Market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IoT in Construction Market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Lower labor productivity and the labor shortage

Growing construction projects across the developing regions

2) Restraints

Higher installation cost of IoT technology in construction industry

3) Opportunities

Technological progress in construction equipment

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IoT in Construction Market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IoT in Construction Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IoT in Construction Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. IoT in Construction Market Highlights

2.2. IoT in Construction Market Projection

2.3. IoT in Construction Market Regional Highlights



3. Global IoT in Construction Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the IoT in Construction Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of IoT in Construction Market



4. IoT in Construction Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global IoT in Construction Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Global IoT in Construction Market by Application

6.1. Asset Monitoring

6.2. Safety Management

6.3. Fleet Management

6.4. Predictive Maintenance

6.5. Others



7. Global IoT in Construction Market by End Users

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial



8. Global IoT in Construction Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America IoT in Construction Market by Component

8.1.2. North America IoT in Construction Market by Application

8.1.3. North America IoT in Construction Market by End Users

8.1.4. North America IoT in Construction Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe IoT in Construction Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe IoT in Construction Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe IoT in Construction Market by End Users

8.2.4. Europe IoT in Construction Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific IoT in Construction Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific IoT in Construction Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific IoT in Construction Market by End Users

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific IoT in Construction Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW IoT in Construction Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW IoT in Construction Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW IoT in Construction Market by End Users

8.4.4. RoW IoT in Construction Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global IoT in Construction Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Autodesk, Inc.

9.2.2. Oracle Corporation

9.2.3. KORE Wireless Group

9.2.4. Triax Technologies, Inc.

9.2.5. Topcon Corporation

9.2.6. Giatec Scientific Inc.

9.2.7. Procore Technologies, Inc.

9.2.8. Pillar Technologies Inc.

9.2.9. Sigfox S.A.

9.2.10. Carnegie Technologies (Longview IoT)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqf6ko

