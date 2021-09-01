U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Insights on the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AMG Resources, Aurubis and Dowa Holdings Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market Research Report by Equipment, by Scrap Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market size was estimated at USD 353.30 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 380.74 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.10% to reach USD 563.92 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Equipment, the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Briquetting Machines, Granulating Machines, Shears, and Shredders.

  • Based on End User, the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Packaging, and Shipbuilding.

  • Based on Scrap Type, the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Cast Iron, Heavy Melting Steel, Manganese Steel, Old Car Bodies, Pressing Steel, and Rails.

  • Based on Geography, the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, including AMG Resources Corp., Arcelormittal, Aurubis AG, Baosteel Group Corporation, Commercial Metals Co., Commercial Metals Company, David J. Joseph Co., Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., European Metal Recycling Limited, Ferrous Processing & Trading Co., Hugo Neu Corp., Metal Management Inc., Nucor Corporation, OmniSource Corp., PSC Metals, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Schnitzer Steel Products, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Simsmetal America, Tata Steel Limited, and Tube City.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Reduces the burden on landfill disposal facilities
5.1.1.2. Increased demand due to environmental friendly process
5.1.1.3. Government regulation and policies encourage processing & recycling of iron & steel scrap
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Unorganized metal waste collection in developing countries
5.1.2.2. Iron & steel scrap recycling saves cost by reducing need for mining
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of innovative and sustainable solutions for iron & steel scrap recycling process
5.1.3.2. Rise in demand of recycled metal scrap in automotive industry
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Risk of quality variation due to recycling
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by Equipment
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Briquetting Machines
6.3. Granulating Machines
6.4. Shears
6.5. Shredders

7. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Automotive
7.3. Building & Construction
7.4. Electrical & Electronics
7.5. Industrial Machinery
7.6. Packaging
7.7. Shipbuilding

8. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by Scrap Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cast Iron
8.3. Heavy Melting Steel
8.4. Manganese Steel
8.5. Old Car Bodies
8.6. Pressing Steel
8.7. Rails

9. Americas Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AMG Resources Corp.
13.2. Arcelormittal
13.3. Aurubis AG
13.4. Baosteel Group Corporation
13.5. Commercial Metals Co.
13.6. Commercial Metals Company
13.7. David J. Joseph Co.
13.8. Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
13.9. European Metal Recycling Limited
13.10. Ferrous Processing & Trading Co.
13.11. Hugo Neu Corp.
13.12. Metal Management Inc.
13.13. Nucor Corporation
13.14. OmniSource Corp.
13.15. PSC Metals
13.16. Remondis Se & Co. Kg
13.17. Schnitzer Steel Products
13.18. SIMS Metal Management Limited
13.19. Simsmetal America
13.20. Tata Steel Limited
13.21. Tube City

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w4byx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


