U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5720
    -0.2380 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,833.62
    +1,824.98 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Insights on the Kicking Strap Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kicking Strap Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global kicking strap market size was valued at $268.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $494.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Kicking strap, also called as boom vangs, is one of the major important components used in keelboats, sailboats, and dinghies. Kicking strap is a line or piston system on sailboat and keelboats used to exert downward force on the boom, thereby controlling the balance of sailboat.

The features of kicking strap such as high efficiency, controlled balance between horizontal & vertical angles, and low maintenance boost its adoption in many ship and sailboat applications. In addition, increase in demand for kicking strap from professional sports and amateur applications acts as a key driving forces of the global kicking strap market.

In addition, rise in adoption of kicking strap in boating, sailing, fishing, and others activities, owing to balance mast of the boom fuels the growth of the kicking strap market. Furthermore, increase in sailboat tourism activities and water sports activities in various countries such as the U.S., China, and India propels the demand for kicking strap. In addition, increase in the popularity of recreational boating activities among tourists of all the age groups contributes toward the growth of the global kicking strap market.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices and low production volume of kicking strap hamper the growth of the kicking strap market. On the contrary, technological innovations in kicking strap is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global market.

The global kicking strap market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into hydraulic, rigid, and others. The rigid segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into professional sports and amateur leisure. The amateur leisure segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Depending on distribution channel, the market is segregated into offline and online. The offline segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region wise, the global kicking strap market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Europe was the highest contributor to the global kicking strap market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

  • Extensive analysis of global kicking strap market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global kicking strap market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within the global kicking strap market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global kicking strap market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships
3.5.1.2. Rising Tourism
3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of kicking strap in water sports activities
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices
3.5.2.2. Manufacturer produce products in limited quantities
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Technological innovation in kicking strap
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL KICKING STRAP MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Hydraulic
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Rigid
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL KICKING STRAP MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
5.2. Professional Sports
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Amateur Leisure
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL KICKING STRAP MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel
6.2. Offline
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product type
6.2.4. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Online
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type
6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: KICKING STRAP MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. AG + Spars
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.2. Allem Brothers (Fittings) Ltd
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Forespar Products Corporation
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executive
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.4. Hall Spars
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executive
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. Hood Yacht Systems
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executive
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.6. Nemo Industrie S. p. A.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.7. Optiparts Marine Equipment B. V.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executive
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. Selden Mast AB
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key Executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Sparcraft
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executive
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.10. Sea Sure Ltd
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executive
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyfy6k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-kicking-strap-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301411186.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Amazon Earnings Missed on Nearly Every Metric. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Amazon's latest results were weighed down by ongoing product shortages, higher labor and shipping costs, and more. The fourth-quarter might not be much better.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Top Industrial Stocks for November 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Here's Why Impinj Stock Is Soaring Today

    Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock is making big gains following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The radio-frequency identification (RFID) specialist's share price was up roughly 25% on Thursday's trading as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Impinj issued its Q3 results after the market closed on Oct. 27, posting sales and earnings results for the period that beat the average analyst targets.