Insights on the Language Services Global Market to 2026 - by Service, Component, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Language Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global language services market reached a value of US$ 57.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Language services stand for the set of language assistance solutions that offer varying degrees of interpretation, translation, comprehension, localization, and other training services. They include a wide range of electronic, written, and multimedia materials for transcription, dubbing, narration, voice-over, etc. Language services provide several benefits, such as effective communication, wide geographical outreach, high accuracy rate, skill development, along with offering a highly interactive learning platform to the users. Further, the adoption of these services promotes the integration of technology with human communication. Owing to this, language services are widely employed across diverse sectors, including legal, medical, IT and telecommunication, education, automotive, and BFSI.

The rising demand for language services can be attributed to the rapid advancements in the IT and telecommunication industry leading to software development for accurate translation and interpretation results. In addition to this, rapid globalization coupled with improving internet connectivity has further augmented the growing need for language services. With increasing geographical outreach, various companies are opting for translation services. This provides convenience to their international clients and allows companies to efficiently express their services. Furthermore, the growing consumer inclination towards language services for multilingual and cross-cultural communication to create an efficient and quicker learning platform has also led to its increasing global adoption.

Additionally, the rising influence of social media platforms resulting in the popularity of visual translations and content localization, is also driving the demand. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the field of language services coupled with the rapid influx of translation and interpretation outsourcing have also contributed to the strong market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for language services pertaining to international business tourism, medical tourism, leisure tourism, on-site work stays, etc., is also catalyzing the market. In the educational sector, customized foreign language training courses are being offered at on-site and off-site locations in classroom, private, semi-private, tutorial, and in-country immersion forums, thereby driving the demand for language services. In the coming years, several technological upgradations along with the emergence of artificial intelligence in the sector are expected to fuel the growth of the global language service market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Global Linguist Solutions, LLC, Hogarth Worldwide, Keywords Studios Plc, LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance), Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Mission Essential Personnel, RWS Holdings plc, SDI Media, SDL plc, and TransPerfect Translations.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global language services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global language services market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global language services market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Language Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Translation Services
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Interpretation Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Software
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 IT and Telecommunications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Healthcare
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Global Linguist Solutions, LLC
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Hogarth Worldwide
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Keywords Studios plc
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Lionbridge Technologies
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Mission Essential Personnel
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 RWS Holdings plc
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 SDI Media Group Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 SDL plc
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 TransPerfect Solutions
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pzm4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-language-services-global-market-to-2026---by-service-component-application-and-region-301369718.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

