Insights on the Last Mile Delivery Global Market to 2031 - Increase in Trading Activities Due to Globalization is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market By Service Type, By Vehicle Type, By Mode of Operation, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By Destination: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the last mile delivery market was valued at $131.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $288.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2022 to 2031.

Last mile delivery is the last step of delivering of goods and services, when parcel is moved from transportation hub and en-routed for final destination at retail store or personal residence of customer. The focus of last mile delivery companies is mainly on delivery of good to the end-user as fast as possible. The most efficient and cost-efficient manner of shipping is transportation of goods through rail networks and container ships. However, goods arrive at a high-capacity ports, they must be transported to the last destination.

This last phase of supply chain is less efficient and comprises major part of total cost to move goods from transportation hub to destination and this problem is termed as Last Mile Problem. At present, retailers have started the search for alternatives to meet the customers need as traditional methods of delivery are not successful in all the regions. Transportation partners have started looking for delivery alternatives such as local regional carriers, drones, click-to-collect locations, and others, to provide faster last mile delivery.

Leading automobile companies are coming up with innovation in the last mile delivery market that are to be commercialized in future. For instance, 'Vans & Drones' and 'Vans & Robots' are projects by Mercedes-Benz in which drones deliver packages to the landing sites or vans roof. This system is developed in partnership with a drone startup company from Silicon Valley, Matternet.

The factors such as development of e-commerce industry, increase in trading activities due to globalization, technological advancements in delivery vehicles, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drives the last mile delivery market growth.

However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs, lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service, and imprecise postal address system is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, the adoption autonomous delivery to reinforce the demand, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and growing e-commerce industry coupled with rise in B2C deliveries is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the last mile delivery market.

For the purpose of analysis, the global last mile delivery market is segmented on the basis of service, vehicle type, mode of operation, delivery mode, application, and destination. Based on service, the market is categorized into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and customer-to-customer (C2C). Based on the vehicle type, it is fragmented into motorcycle, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and drones.

Depending on the mode of operation, it is classified into non-autonomous and autonomous. By delivery mode, it is fragmented into regular delivery and same-day delivery or express delivery. Based on application, the market is further classified into e-commerce, retail and FMCG, healthcare, mails and packages, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global fourth party logistics market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall fourth party logistics market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global fourth party logistics market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current fourth party logistics market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Customer-To-Customer (C2C)
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Motorcycle
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 LCV
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 HCV
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Drones
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Non-Autonomous
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Autonomous
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODE
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Regular Delivery
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Same-Day Delivery or Express Delivery
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 E Commerce
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Retail and FMCG
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.4.3 Market analysis by country
8.5 Mails and Packages
8.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.5.3 Market analysis by country
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY DESTINATION
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Market size and forecast
9.2 Domestic
9.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.2.3 Market analysis by country
9.3 International
9.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top winning strategies
11.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
11.4. Competitive Dashboard
11.5. Competitive Heatmap
11.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 12: COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 A1 Express Services Inc.
12.1.1 Company overview
12.1.2 Company snapshot
12.1.3 Operating business segments
12.1.4 Product portfolio
12.1.5 Business performance
12.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
12.2 Amazon.com
12.3 Aramex
12.4 BEST Inc
12.5 DB Schenker
12.6 Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)
12.7 DPD
12.8 Drone Delivery Canada
12.9 Dropoff, Inc.
12.10 DSV (DSV PANALPINA)
12.11 FedEx
12.12 Flirtey
12.13 Flytrex
12.14 Geodis
12.15 Jet Delivery, Inc.
12.16 Kerry Logistics Network Limited
12.17 Marble Robot
12.18 Matternet
12.19 Power Link Expedite
12.20 Savioke
12.21 SF Express
12.22 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
12.23 USA Couriers
12.24 XPO Logistics, Inc.
12.25 YTO Express Group Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14vs7z

