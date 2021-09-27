U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Insights on the Law Enforcement Software Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Accenture, Axon Enterprise and CODY Systems Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Research Report by Component (Services and Solutions), by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Law Enforcement Software Market size was estimated at USD 12,618.23 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 13,490.16 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.16% to reach USD 20,204.33 Million by 2025.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Law Enforcement Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market, including Accenture PLC, Axon Enterprise, Inc., CODY Systems, CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd., Cyrun Corporation, Diverse Computing, Inc., ESRI, Incident Response Technologies, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Numerica Corporation, Omnigo Software, LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Palantir Technologies Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Law Enforcement Software Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Law Enforcement Software Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Advent of mobile based law enforcement software
5.1.1.2. Adoption of IoT and integration with social media platform for public safety
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Loosely defined standards and policies to consider for law enforcement software
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advantages of big data analytics and IoT
5.1.3.2. Adoption of cloud-based solutions among law enforcement SME agencies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Data extraction from complicated data sets
5.1.4.2. Efficient storage and data management capacities
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Law Enforcement Software Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.2.1. Consulting
6.2.2. Implementation
6.2.3. Training & Support
6.3. Solutions
6.3.1. Case Management
6.3.2. Computer-Aided Dispatch
6.3.3. Digital Policing
6.3.4. Incident Response
6.3.5. Jail Management
6.3.6. Record Management

7. Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cloud
7.3. On-Premises

8. Americas Law Enforcement Software Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Law Enforcement Software Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. South Korea
9.10. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Law Enforcement Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Accenture PLC
12.2. Axon Enterprise, Inc.
12.3. CODY Systems
12.4. CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd.
12.5. Cyrun Corporation
12.6. Diverse Computing, Inc.
12.7. ESRI
12.8. Incident Response Technologies, Inc.
12.9. International Business Machines Corporation
12.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
12.11. Nuance Communications, Inc.
12.12. Numerica Corporation
12.13. Omnigo Software, LLC
12.14. Oracle Corporation
12.15. Palantir Technologies Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gee06g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-law-enforcement-software-global-market-to-2025---featuring-accenture-axon-enterprise-and-cody-systems-among-others-301385495.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

