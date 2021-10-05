U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Insights on the Leather Goods Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Material, Price, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leather goods market reached a value of US$ 350.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Leather goods are articles that are produced from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and hogs. These raw materials are treated with different chemicals, including surfactants, tanning agents, solvents, dyes, oils and salts, to enhance the durability, strength and flexibility of the leather. They are further utilized in the manufacturing of leather goods, such as footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets and smartphone covers. Besides this, as leather is long-lasting, resistant to fire, crack and dust, it is widely utilized in the manufacturing of sports equipment and apparel, and automotive upholstery.

The growing population, in confluence with the inflating income levels of individuals, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for leather goods around the world. Moreover, as these products are functional, comfortable and cost-effective, their sales are increasing worldwide. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are offering unique and stylish products to meet the demand from affluent consumers. They are adopting advanced technologies, such as the automated cutting process in their production process, to provide varieties and customization options. The growing automotive industry is also offering lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their consumer base. However, the rising sustainable and ethical fashion trends are significantly impacting the utilization of leather goods across the fashion industry. This trend is further supported by the introduction of bio-based leather, which is anticipated to replace conventional leather goods in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the The global leather goods market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, price and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product

  • Footwear

  • Military Shoes

  • Casual Shoes

  • Formal Shoes

  • Sports Shoes

  • Others

  • Leather Products

  • Upholstery

  • Luggage

  • Accessories

  • Clothing & Apparel

  • Bags, Wallets and Purses

  • Others

Breakup by Material

  • Genuine Leather

  • Top-grain Leather

  • Split-grain Leather

  • Synthetic Leather

  • PU-Based Leather

  • PVC-Based Leather

  • Bio-Based Leather

Breakup by Price

  • Premium Products

  • Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

  • Departmental Stores

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, American Leather Holdings LLC, Capri Holdings Limited, Hermes International S.A., Kering S.A., LVMH, Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A), Puma SE, Tapestry Inc., VIP Industries (Piramal Group) and Woodland (Aero Group).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global leather goods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global leather goods market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global leather goods market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Leather Goods Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Footwear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Military Shoes
6.1.2.2 Casual Shoes
6.1.2.3 Formal Shoes
6.1.2.4 Sports Shoes
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Leather Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Upholstery
6.2.2.2 Luggage
6.2.2.3 Accessories
6.2.2.4 Clothing and Apparel
6.2.2.5 Bags, Wallets and Purses
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Genuine Leather
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Top-grain Leather
7.1.2.2 Split-grain Leather
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic Leather
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 PU-Based Leather
7.2.2.2 PVC-Based Leather
7.2.2.3 Bio-Based Leather
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Price
8.1 Premium Products
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Mass Products
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Clothing and Sportswear Retailers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Departmental Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Adidas AG
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 American Leather Holdings LLC
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Capri Holdings Limited
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Hermes International S.A.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Kering S.A.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 LVMH
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Puma SE
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Tapestry Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 VIP Industries (Piramal Group)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Woodland (Aero Group)
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpx2k2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


