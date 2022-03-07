U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Insights on the LED Light Engine Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Acuity Brands, Fusion Optix and Hubbell Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LED Light Engine Market - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global LED Light Engine Market is estimated to be USD 31.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63.0 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.06%.

The Global LED Light Engine Market is growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems. Increasing government initiatives and regulations for infrastructural development, such as smart cities and other projects based on the Internet of Things (IoT), are driving the market's growth. Additionally, low cost of devices, reduction in LED prices, and expansion of LED technology over conventional lighting solutions are fuelling the development of the market. On the other hand, a lack of awareness for installing LED costs and developing alternate technologies restrict the market's growth.

The development of wireless technology is creating opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, increasing adoption and demand from the horticulture market, creating innovative LED light engine products for various applications, including the harsh environment in marine room lights, etc. Moreover, the lack of common open standards and policies are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global LED Light Engine Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Installation Type, Form Type, End-Use Application Type, and Geography.

  • By Product Type, the market is classified into Lamps and Luminaries.

  • By Installation Type, the LED Light Engine market is classified into New Installation and Retrofit Installation.

  • By Form Type, the LED Light Engine market is classified into Flexible and Rigid.

  • By End-User, the LED Light Engine market is classified into Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting.

  • By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, LG Innotek, Legrand, OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Signify Holding B.V, Wipro Enterprise Private Limited, Wolfspeed, Inc, and Zumtobel Group, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global LED Light Engine Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems
4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development
4.1.3 Low Cost or Reduction in LED Prices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awareness for Installing Costs of LED
4.2.2 Developing Alternate Technologies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Adoption and Demand from Horticulture Market
4.3.2 Development of Wireless Technology
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Open Common Open Standards and Policies

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global LED Light Engine Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lamps
6.3 Luminaries

7 Global LED Light Engine Market, By Installation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Installation
7.3 Retrofit Installation

8 Global LED Light Engine Market, By Form Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flexible
8.3 Rigid
8.3.1 Linear
8.3.2 Round
8.3.3 Others

9 Global LED Light Engine Market, By End-Use Application Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor Lighting
9.2.1 Commercial
9.2.2 Residential
9.2.3 Industrial
9.2.4 Others
9.3 Outdoor Lighting
9.3.1 Architectural
9.3.2 Highways and Roadways
9.3.3 Public Places

10 Global LED Light Engine Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Acuity Brands, Inc
12.2 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd
12.3 Fagerhult Group
12.4 Fulham Co, Inc
12.5 Fusion Optix
12.6 Gerard Lighting Group
12.7 Glamox AS
12.8 Halla A.S
12.9 Helvar Merca Oy Ab
12.10 Hubbell Incorporated
12.11 Ideal Industries, Inc
12.12 LEDVANCE GmbH
12.13 Ledrabrands, Inc
12.14 Legrand
12.15 LG Innotek
12.16 LUMITECH Lighting Solution GmbH
12.17 Lumileds Holding B.V
12.18 Lutron Electronics Co, Inc
12.19 MaxLite
12.20 Nichia Corporation
12.21 OSRAM Licht AG
12.22 RS Components
12.23 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
12.24 Savant Systems, Inc
12.25 SDA Lighting
12.26 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd
12.27 Signify Holding B.V
12.28 Soraa, Inc
12.29 TRILUX GmbH & Co KG
12.30 Truck-Lite Co, LLC
12.31 Wipro Enterprise Private Limited
12.32 Wolfspeed, Inc
12.33 Zhaga Consortium
12.34 ZLight Technology
12.35 Zumtobel Group

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54gxbv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-led-light-engine-global-market--to-2026---featuring-acuity-brands-fusion-optix-and-hubbell-among-others-301496846.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

