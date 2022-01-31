U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Insights on the Light Emitting Diodes Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Eaton, Emerson and GE Lighting Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Emitting Diodes Market Research Report by Technology, by Product Types, by Installation Type, by Applications, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Light Emitting Diodes Market size was estimated at USD 85.80 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 94.61 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.63% to reach USD 174.11 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Light Emitting Diodes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Technology, the market was studied across High Brightness LED, Organic LED, Polymer LED, Traditional LED, and Ultra violet LED.

  • Based on Product Types, the market was studied across High Power Product and Low Power Product.

  • Based on Installation Type, the market was studied across New Installation and Retrofit.

  • Based on Applications, the market was studied across Automotive, Backlight Sources, Display Screen, Forensic & Research, General Lighting, and Government.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Light Emitting Diodes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market, including Cree, Eaton, Emerson, Everlight Electronics, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, Lite-On, MLS (Forest Lighting), NICHIA, OSRAM, Philips Lighting, Samsung ElectronicsDialight, Seoul Semiconductor, and TOYODA GOSEI.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Light Emitting Diodes Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing governments focus toward energy-saving solutions
5.1.1.2. Potential demand in displays and large screen backlighting
5.1.1.3. Rising popularity of outdoor lighting in tunnels, roadways, and parking lots
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial costs required
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing need for smart lighting and high efficacy of LED among consumers
5.1.3.2. Surge in residential applications owing to proliferation in construction activities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of standardization
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. High Brightness LED
6.3. Organic LED
6.4. Polymer LED
6.5. Traditional LED
6.6. Ultra violet LED

7. Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Product Types
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High Power Product
7.3. Low Power Product

8. Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Installation Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. New Installation
8.3. Retrofit

9. Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Applications
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Backlight Sources
9.4. Display Screen
9.5. Forensic & Research
9.6. General Lighting
9.7. Government

10. Americas Light Emitting Diodes Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diodes Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Light Emitting Diodes Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Cree
14.2. Eaton
14.3. Emerson
14.4. Everlight Electronics
14.5. GE Lighting
14.6. LG Innotek
14.7. Lite-On
14.8. MLS (Forest Lighting)
14.9. NICHIA
14.10. OSRAM
14.11. Philips Lighting
14.12. Samsung ElectronicsDialight
14.13. Seoul Semiconductor
14.14. TOYODA GOSEI

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccyiyf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


