Insights on the Lignin Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Domtar, Ingevity and Stora Enso Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lignin Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lignin is one of the most abundantly available biopolymers on earth and has been attributed as the most sustainable bio-resource. Lignin was traditionally used as a fuel for burning. However, over the past few years, manufacturers are exploring new revenue streams for lignin across different industrial applications like construction, agriculture, and animal feeds. Lignin producers have realized a significant number of commercialized as well as potential applications for different lignin-based materials including vanillin, carbon fiber, phenols, and bio-materials which can be further processed to be used as binders & adhesives, dispersants, aromatics, etc.

In the wake of the pandemic, the lignin market witnessed a decline of -1.3% in the year 2020. Different end-use industries have experienced different degrees of impact of the pandemic. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the construction industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. Increased use of oil-based alternatives driven by low oil prices and reduced construction activities further resulted in the decline of lignin demand in the construction industry.

Based on primary interviews' results coupled with the study of recovery trajectories of previous downturns, it is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2021 only, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period. Overall, the lignin market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 810 Million in 2026.

Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the end-use industry, the lignin market is segmented as construction, agriculture, animal feed, and others. Construction is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to continuous growth in construction activities across the globe. In addition to that, the increasing demand for lignin in concrete additives is further expected to boost the market growth during the study period.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as lignosulfonate, kraft lignin, and others. Lignosulfonate is expected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to a wide range of industrial applications for lignosulfonates, such as concrete admixture, dust suppressant and control, animal feed binders, crop protection, and fertilizer production.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for lignin during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of lignin producers, such as Domsjo Fabriker, Stora Enso, and Borregaard, in Europe, is one of the major factors behind the dominance of the region. Asia-Pacific and North America are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry and a strong expected economic rebound in the near future.

Key Players

The following are the key players in the lignin market.

  • The Borregaard Group

  • Sappi Limited

  • Domtar Corporation

  • Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group)

  • Stora Enso

  • Ingevity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Lignin Market Overview and Segmentation
2.1. Lignin Market Segmentation
2.1.1. By End-use Industry Type
2.1.2. By Product Type
2.1.3. By Region
2.2. Supply Chain Analysis
2.3. PEST Analysis
2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis
2.5. Market Drivers
2.6. Market Challenges

3. Lignin Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment
3.1. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment
3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Lignin Market Loss (2020-2021)
3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic
3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)
3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)
3.7. Some of the Key Quotes Collected During the Research

4. Competitive Analysis
4.1. Market Concentration Level
4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics
4.3. Market Share Analysis
4.4. Market Competitive Landscape
4.5. Geographical Presence
4.6. Key Product Development Activities
4.7. Strategic Alliances
4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry (2015-2026)
5.1. Segment's Analysis
5.2. Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.3. Agriculture: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.4. Animal Feed: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)
6.1. Region's Analysis
6.2. European Lignin Market: Country Analysis
6.2.1. Russian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.2.2. German Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.2.3. Italian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.2.4. The UK's Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.3. North American Lignin Market: Country Analysis
6.3.1. The USA's Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.3.2. Canadian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.4. Asia-Pacific Lignin Market: Country Analysis
6.4.1. Chinese Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.4.2. Japanese Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.4.3. Indian Lignin Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.5. RoW's Lignin Market: Country Analysis

7. Lignin Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)
7.1. Segment's Analysis
7.2. Lignosulfonate: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
7.3. Kraft Lignin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
7.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8. Strategic Growth Opportunities
8.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis
8.1.1. Market Attractiveness by End-use Type
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type
8.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Region
8.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Country
8.2. Emerging Trends
8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis
8.4. Key Success Factors

9. Company Profile of Key Players
9.1. Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group)
9.2. Domtar Corporation
9.3. Ingevity
9.4. Sappi Limited
9.5. Stora Enso
9.6. The Borregaard Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvv2ee

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


