Insights on the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market to 2028 - by Process, Application, End-use and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends, By Process, By Application, By End Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) market size is expected to reach USD 85.95 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global market growth is due to growing adoption of LLDPE products by various industries including agriculture, packaging, automotive, and construction, among others.

Additionally, LLDPE possess stronger mechanical properties as compared to other derivatives such as excellent tensile and impact resistance. High tensile product property makes it ideal raw material for producing films. LLDPE-based films are used in various applications where elongation and flexibility are important factors such as hazardous waste liners, geo-membrane liners, canal linings, and in miming sector. These are other major factor expected to drive adoption of linear low-density polyethylene, thereby boosting market growth.

Consumption of LLDPE is expected to increase due to environmental concerns causing due to use of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), which is expected to boost growth of the global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

  • Among the process segments, the gas phase segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as this phase is important for manufacturing of superior quality LLDPE film resins, and is time-saving.

  • Among the end-use segments, the packaging segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

  • Among the application segments, the extrusion molding segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. The injection molding segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

  • The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to rapid growth of end-use sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, textiles, electronics, and production industries in the region.

  • The North America market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-established pharmaceuticals as well as food and beverages industries in the region.

  • Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui and Westlake, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nova Chemicals Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Braskem S.A. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

  • A robust analysis and estimation of the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

  • A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

  • Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

  • Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

  • Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Process Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand from construction industry
4.2.2.2. Rising demand for packaged food
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Government regulations regarding plastic disposal
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Process Insights & Trends
5.1. Process Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
5.2. Gas Phase
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.3. Slurry Loop
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.4. Solution Phase
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By End User Insights & Trends
6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
6.2. Packaging
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.3. Building and Construction
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.4. Automotive
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.5. Electrical and Electronics
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Application Insights & Trends
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
7.2. Films
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.3. Injection Molding
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.4. Rotomolding
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.5. Extrusion Moulding
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4. Market positioning
9.5. Strategy Benchmarking
9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. The DOW Chemical Company
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Technology Insights
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Technology Insights
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Technology Insights
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Mitsui and Westlake
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Technology Insights
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Technology Insights
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. INEOS Group AG
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Technology Insights
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Technology Insights
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Borealis AG
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Technology Insights
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Mitsubishi Chemicals
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Technology Insights
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Nova Chemicals Corporation
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Technology Insights
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxo00o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


