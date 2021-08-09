U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Insights on the LNG Bunkering Global Market to 2027 - Increase in Gas Exploration and Production Activities is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LNG Bunkering Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global LNG bunkering market was valued at $0.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The global shipping industry faced an IMO legislation to significantly limit sulfur emissions from ships, firstly in North America and then Northern Europe in 2015. LNG (liquid natural gas) is a potential solution to meet these requirements due to its negligible sulfur content, and its combustion produces low NOx compared to fuel oil and marine diesel oil. LNG is not only a cleaner burning fuel but also possesses economic advantages on a calorific value basis. Even higher LNG prices in Asia-Pacific are lower than global bunker fuel prices. As a result, there have been recent developments to promote the use of LNG as a bunker fuel.

The International Maritime Organization's regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, and the lower cost of LNG bunker fuel than other variants of ECA-compliant fuels are the factors that drive the growth of the global LNG bunkering market. However, the demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering is expected to increase with the implementation of IMO regulations; hence, supply must expand rapidly to meet global demand and premium priced Asia-Pacific demand in particular. On the contrary, increase in investment and financing toward LNG bunkering are expected to create opportunity for key players in the LNG bunkering market during the forecast period.

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into truck-to-ship, port-to-ship, ship-to-ship, and portable tanks. The applications covered in the study include container fleet, tanker fleet, cargo fleet, ferries, inland vessels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global LNG bunkering market is provided.

  • Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

  • Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global LNG bunkering market growth, in terms of value.

  • The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

  • This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the market
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Top investment pockets
3.5. Pricing analysis
3.6. Patent analysis
3.6.1. By region, 2012-2020
3.7. Market dynamics
3.7.1. Drivers
3.7.1.1. IMO regulation on sulfur content in the marine fuel
3.7.1.2. Increase in gas exploration and production activities
3.7.2. Restraints
3.7.2.1. Demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering
3.7.3. Opportunity
3.7.3.1. LNG bunkering financing opportunities
3.7.3.2. LNG breakbulk services opportunities
3.8. Impact of key regulations on the global LNG bunkering market
3.8.1. Key regulations
3.8.2. Global adoption of IMO 2020
3.9. Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market
3.9.1. Changes in the shipping and port sector due to COVID-19
3.10. Key shipping routes
3.11. Key hubs of distribution
3.12. Trade analysis
3.13. FSRU & FLNG - key players & locations

CHAPTER 4: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Truck-to-ship
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Port-to-ship
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Ship-to-ship
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.5. Portable tanks
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Container fleet
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Tanker fleet
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. Cargo fleet
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.6. Ferries
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.7. Inland vessels
5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
7.3. Product mapping of top 10 player
7.4. Competitive heatmap
7.5. Key developments
7.5.1. New product launches
7.5.2. Acquisition
7.5.3. Agreement
7.5.4. Partnership
7.5.5. Collaboration
7.5.6. Business expansions

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. BROADVIEW ENERGY SOLUTIONS B. V.
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. CROWLEY MARITIME CORPORATION
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.3. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. GASUM OY
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. HARVEY GULF INTERNATIONAL MARINE
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Product portfolio
8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. KLAW LNG
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. KOREA GAS CORPORATION
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. POLSKIE LNG S. A.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Product portfolio
8.10. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance
8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.11. SHV ENERGY
8.11.1. Company overview
8.11.2. Company snapshot
8.11.3. Product portfolio
8.11.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.12. TOTAL SE
8.12.1. Company overview
8.12.2. Company snapshot
8.12.3. Operating business segments
8.12.4. Product portfolio
8.12.5. Business performance
8.12.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kufdq

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-lng-bunkering-global-market-to-2027---increase-in-gas-exploration-and-production-activities-is-driving-growth-301351027.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

