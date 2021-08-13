U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,466.66
    +5.83 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,506.92
    +7.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,818.39
    +2.13 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.02
    -21.06 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +28.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.57 (+2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5550
    -0.8670 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,421.27
    +2,031.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.61
    +33.12 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Insights on the Logistics Automation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Beumer, Honeywell and Daifuku Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global logistics automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global logistics automation market to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on logistics automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on logistics automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

  • Growth of e-commerce industry

  • Growth of logistic and transportation industry

  • Increasing labour costs

Restraints

  • High cost of installment and maintenance

Opportunities

  • Technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles and drones

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the logistics automation market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the logistics automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global logistics automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Logistics Automation Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Automation Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Logistics Automation Market

4. Logistics Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Logistics Automation Market by Component
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Service

6. Global Logistics Automation Market by Application
6.1. Warehouse and Storage Management
6.2. Transportation Management

7. Global Logistics Automation Market by End User
7.1. Logistics and Transportation
7.2. Retail
7.3. E-commerce
7.4. Manufacturing
7.5. Others

8. Global Logistics Automation Market by Region 2020-2026
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Logistics Automation Market by Component
8.1.2. North America Logistics Automation Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Logistics Automation Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Logistics Automation Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Component
8.2.2. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Logistics Automation Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Component
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Component
8.4.2. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Logistics Automation Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Logistics Automation Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Beumer Group
9.2.2. Honeywell Corporation
9.2.3. KION Group
9.2.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd
9.2.5. SSI Schaefer AG
9.2.6. Mecalux, S.A.
9.2.7. TGW Logistics Group
9.2.8. Swisslog Holding AG
9.2.9. KNAPP AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib425

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-logistics-automation-global-market-to-2026---featuring-beumer-honeywell-and-daifuku-among-others-301355001.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Confluent Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Confluent shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 63 to 82.

  • Unity Software Marches Toward Profitability; Stock Extends Breakout

    Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software is on a roll after delivering a beat-and-raise June-quarter report.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down Over 20% This Week

    It was just a month ago when space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) was celebrating a successful flight to the edge of space with company founder Sir Richard Branson on board. The company's stock ran up ahead of that flight, but much of those gains were lost this week, and part of it is due to activity by Branson himself. For the week, Virgin Galactic shares are down almost 25% as of midday Friday.

  • Why Cricut Stock Got Cut Down Today

    Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) have plummeted today, down by 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations, but management's cautious commentary regarding Cricut's outlook may have rattled investors. Revenue in the second quarter increased 42% to $334.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $317.4 million in sales.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.