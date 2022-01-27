U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Insights on the Low Power Geolocation Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Hoopo Systems, Kerlink and Nestwave Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Power Geolocation Market By Geolocation Area, By Technology, By Solutions, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Low Power Geolocation Market size is expected to reach $100.43 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 25.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Geolocation is the process of identifying, locating, and communicating an accurate location of computer, networking device, orequipment. It enables any person or organization to identify the position of devices on the basis of geographical measures and coordinates. In addition, a low power geolocation system embedded into an advanced tracking solution is developed to monitor the location of devices by utilizing low power wireless technology like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee.

Moreover, geolocation technology has a wide range of methods and uses. IP (Internet Protocol) addresses are utilized to recognize state, region, country, city, or postal Power.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a considerable impact on the growth of the low power geolocation market. The pandemic's effects on the logistics and consumer electronics industries, includinga shortage of experienced labourers, delays in implementing geolocation solutions, project delays, contractual responsibilities, and cross-border travel bans, have had a negative impact on the low power geolocation market.

During the recovery phase, the implementation of 5G network solutions along with IoT-based smart infrastructure solutions in sectors such as agricultural, consumer electronics, and health care, is expected to surge in the market. Along with that, many companies are highly investing in the development of geolocation apps to keep track of the location of their resources as well as potential customers.

Market Growth Factors:

Improve Fleet management operations

Fleet management is one of the important aspects for various businesses to make sure that their customers receive the products that they have ordered. Companies operating through physical stores, online channels or both, need to optimize their fleet management. Geolocation technology helps companies to keep a track of all the products and vehicles that are deployed from the distribution centers. In addition, e-commerce sites with huge warehouses and logistic spaces are among the key users of geolocation technology since it helps them to manage their inventory, track orders, and ensure the safety of their staff.

Integration of geolocation with IOT technology

Internet of Things is one of the emerging and popular technologies used across different business domains. Companies are highly integrating IoT technology to optimize their regular operations and improve interoperability. This innovation in technology is shifting the deployment of location-based devices towards the provision of integrated location services, which helps in extracting information to enhance location awareness among various business procedures.

Market Restraining Factor:

Growing safety and security concerns

While using geolocation, the major concern that arises from the consumers is the safety and privacy of their data. It is important for companies to aware consumers of the fact that their data is being utilized by the companies for their personal objectives. Any company cannot extract their location information without their permission owing to various regulations imposed on consumer data privacy. Along with that, many criminals can use geolocation technologies for their ill practices.

Geolocation Area Outlook

Based on Geolocation Area, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. The outdoor segment is projected to display the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. By using outdoor geolocations, governments and companies can track their delivery vehicles and equipment in real-time, along with that, this technology assists companies to receive alerts when an order is dispatched and received by the customer safely.

Technology Outlook

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into LPWAN, GPS, UWB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Others. Wi-Fi is the network of devices that links a user to a specific radiofrequency. This technology transfers signals within the indoor and outdoor infrastructure. The power usage of Wi-Fi is low and majorly depends on two aspects including precision of the database and density of access points.

Solutions Outlook

Based on Solutions, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Service. Geolocation software utilizes the IP address of any device connected to the internet to determine its location by identifying the device's country, city, region, or zip Power. In addition, IP geolocation vendors involve longitude, latitude, local time zone, language, currency, sunrise, calling Power, and sunset data.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Agriculture, Power Utilities and Others. The healthcare providers use geolocation in order to overcome all the challenges faced by the industry from conventional methods and technologies. Through geolocation, healthcare providers can locate their equipment, allocate resources, and plan routes for disabled people.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the low power geolocation market. It is because several organizations and government institutions in the US are heavily allocating funds and other resources in the technological advancements.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Semtech Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hoopo Systems Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Kerlink SA, Nestwave SAS, Sigfox S.A. (Citymesh), and Tracktio.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2 Top Winning Strategies
3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2017, Mar - 2021, Dec) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Low Power Geolocation Market by Geolocation Area
4.1 Global Indoor Market by Region
4.2 Global Outdoor Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Low Power Geolocation Market by Technology
5.1 Global LPWAN Market by Region
5.2 Global GPS Market by Region
5.3 Global UWB Market by Region
5.4 Global Wi-Fi Market by Region
5.5 Global Bluetooth Market by Region
5.6 Global Other Technology Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Low Power Geolocation Market by Solutions
6.1 Global Hardware Market by Region
6.2 Global Software & Platform Market by Region
6.3 Global Service Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Low Power Geolocation Market by End User
7.1 Global Logistics & Transportation Market by Region
7.2 Global Healthcare Market by Region
7.3 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region
7.4 Global Agriculture Market by Region
7.5 Global Power Utilities Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Low Power Geolocation Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Digital Matter
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.1.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.2 Favendo GmbH
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.3 Semtech Corporation
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.3.4 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.3.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Analysis
9.4.3 Regional Analysis
9.4.4 Research & Development Expense
9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.4.6 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Hoopo Systems Ltd.
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Financial Analysis
9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.6.4 Research & Development Expense
9.6.5 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.6.6 SWOT Analysis
9.7 Kerlink SA
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial Analysis
9.7.3 Regional Analysis
9.7.4 Research and Development Expenses Analysis
9.7.5 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.8 Nestwave SAS
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.9 Sigfox S.A. (Citymesh)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Recent Strategies and developments:
9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.10. Tracktio
9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l73n0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-low-power-geolocation-global-market-to-2027---featuring-hoopo-systems-kerlink-and-nestwave-among-others-301469863.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

