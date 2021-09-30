U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,351.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,795.50
    +55.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -0.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    -1.11 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9800
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.44
    +611.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.05
    +16.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.88
    +10.72 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Insights on the Luggage & Travel Bags Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ace, Adidas and Delsey Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luggage & Travel Bags Market Research Report by Product, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market size was estimated at USD 24.07 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 25.53 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.39% to reach USD 34.91 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Luggage & Travel Bags to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the Luggage & Travel Bags Market was studied across Business Bags, Casual Bags, and Travel Bags.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the Luggage & Travel Bags Market was studied across Factory Outlets, Internet Sales, and Specialist Retailers.

  • Based on Type, the Luggage & Travel Bags Market was studied across Carry-Ons, Garment Bags, Kids' Luggage, Luggage Sets, and Suitcases.

  • Based on Region, the Luggage & Travel Bags Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Luggage & Travel Bags Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market, including Ace Co. Ltd., Adidas AG, Delsey SA., Kering SA, Luggage Company, LVMH, LVMH Group, Nike Inc., Rimowa GmbH, Samsonite, TGHI, Inc., Travelpro Products, Inc., and VIP Industries.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Luggage & Travel Bags Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Booming travel and tourism industry globally
5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles with growing per capita income among middle class population
5.1.1.3. Potential demand for innovative products such as polycarbonate luggage
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Highly unorganized market
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancements such as smart luggage with GPS tracker
5.1.3.2. Rising demand from the emerging economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Availability of cheaper substitutes
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Luggage & Travel Bags Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Business Bags
6.3. Casual Bags
6.4. Travel Bags

7. Luggage & Travel Bags Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Factory Outlets
7.3. Internet Sales
7.4. Specialist Retailers

8. Luggage & Travel Bags Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Carry-Ons
8.3. Garment Bags
8.4. Kids' Luggage
8.5. Luggage Sets
8.6. Suitcases

9. Americas Luggage & Travel Bags Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Luggage & Travel Bags Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Luggage & Travel Bags Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Ace Co. Ltd.
13.2. Adidas AG
13.3. Delsey SA.
13.4. Kering SA
13.5. Luggage Company
13.6. LVMH
13.7. LVMH Group
13.8. Nike Inc.
13.9. Rimowa GmbH
13.10. Samsonite
13.11. TGHI, Inc.
13.12. Travelpro Products, Inc.
13.13. VIP Industries

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a8v8m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts

    Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country's biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market. The quick rebound in traffic in China's domestic aviation market to pre-COVID levels, coupled with large declines in other parts of the world, has made China even more important to providers trying to minimise pandemic-driven revenue hits. "China is key to the future of aerospace because the centre of gravity of passenger traffic is moving east," Kailash Krishnaswamy, general manager at Spirit AeroSystems China, said on the sidelines of Airshow China in Zhuhai after signing a 10-year repair contract with cargo carrier SF Airlines.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • Oil steady despite higher U.S. inventories and strong dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Thursday after rising above $80 a barrel this week, with bearish factors such as rising U.S. crude inventories and a strong dollar countered by an expected supply deficit over the coming months. U.S. oil dipped 18 cents to $74.65.

  • Major Colorado-run natural gas pipeline aims to be first carbon-neutral gas transport

    A major Colorado-run pipeline carrying natural gas from the Rockies across the Midwest aims to offer the first carbon-neutral energy transport through a deal struck with a Denver emissions monitoring startup. Leawood, Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy signed a multi-year emissions verification deal with Project Canary covering the 1,679-mile Rockies Express Pipeline, the companies announced Tuesday. The agreement includes having Project Canary monitor in real time all the Rockies Express Pipeline’s 22 compressor stations for methane emissions, which the companies say is a first for an interstate natural gas pipeline.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • What motivated this senior living brand to buy a Dupont Circle hotel — and where it's looking next

    The Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel's new owner is gearing up to turn it into a senior housing community — and the company hopes the historic property won't be its only purchase in Greater Washington. Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) acquired the property at 2100 Massachusetts Ave. NW from New York City-based Westbrook Partners for $58.1 million, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds, though that number probably doesn't include a premium for the hotel’s intangible assets, such as customer base and reputation, for tax purposes. The 173,932-square-foot hotel will be converted into a senior living community, to be called Inspīr Embassy Row.

  • Explaining the surge in cannabis jobs

    Kara Bradford, Viridian Staffing CEO & Chief Talent Officer explains why former service and retail industry workers have moved to cannabis jobs.&nbsp;

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.