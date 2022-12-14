U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Insights on the Luxury Furniture Global Market to 2027 - Significant Growth in the Real Estate Sector is Continuously Influencing the Demand

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Luxury Furniture Market

Global Luxury Furniture Market
Global Luxury Furniture Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury furniture market reached a value of US$ 22.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Luxury furniture refers to movable pieces of furniture made by skilled craftsmen using the best quality material and designed with zero margin for error. It adds to the aesthetic value of the commercial and household establishments, such as hotels, offices, homes and other indoor and outdoor areas.

The changing lifestyles and constantly improving living standards of the people in the urbanised regions are increasingly adopting luxury furniture. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with striking new designs of furniture and collaborating with interior designers to increase their visibility to capture a wider customer base.

The significant growth in the real estate sector is continuously influencing the demand for luxury furniture across both the residential and commercial sectors.

In addition to this, the increasing penetration of online retailing and growing population, particularly in the developing nations, are fostering the growth of the luxury furniture market.

Further, the rising disposable incomes have inclined the consumers towards purchasing luxury items which act as a status symbol and add value to a space, catalysing the global luxury furniture market. Some of the other factors spurring the market growth are growing preference for branding and positioning, accelerating demand for eco-friendly luxury furniture, rising impact of globalisation, the low operational cost and expanding infrastructure investments.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$22 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$29.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Duresta Upholstery Ltd, Valderamobili s.r.l., Scavolini Spa, GIOVANNI VISENTIN srl, Nella Vetrina, Muebles Pico S.A., Heritage Home Group LLC, iola Furniture Limited, Turri S.r.l, Grayson Luxury, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Cassina S.p.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global luxury furniture market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global luxury furniture market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global luxury furniture market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury furniture market?
5. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the raw material?
6. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the application?
7. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on distribution channel?
8. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the design?
9. What are the key regions in the global luxury furniture market?
10. Who are the key companies/players in the global luxury furniture market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Key Industry Trends

6 Key Market Drivers and Challenges

7 Global Luxury Furniture Market
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Performance
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
7.4 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1 Wood
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Metal
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Glass
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Leather
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Plastic
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Multiple
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Domestic
10.1.1 Living Room and Bedroom
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Kitchen
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.1.3 Bathroom
10.1.3.1 Market Trends
10.1.3.2 Market Forecast
10.1.4 Outdoor
10.1.4.1 Market Trends
10.1.4.2 Market Forecast
10.1.5 Lighting
10.1.5.1 Market Trends
10.1.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Office
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Hospitality
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 Others
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11.1 Conventional Furniture Stores
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Speciality Stores
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Online Retailers
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Design
12.1 Modern
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Contemporary
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast

13 Consumer Mapping

14 Branding and Promotion

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Duresta Upholstery Ltd
17.3.2 Valderamobili s.r.l.
17.3.3 Scavolini Spa
17.3.4 GIOVANNI VISENTIN srl
17.3.5 Nella Vetrina
17.3.6 Muebles Pico S.A.
17.3.7 Heritage Home Group LLC
17.3.8 iola Furniture Limited
17.3.9 Turri S.r.l
17.3.10 Grayson Luxury
17.3.11 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
17.3.12 Cassina S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7pnj9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


