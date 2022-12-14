Insights on the Luxury Furniture Global Market to 2027 - Significant Growth in the Real Estate Sector is Continuously Influencing the Demand

Company Logo

Global Luxury Furniture Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury furniture market reached a value of US$ 22.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Luxury furniture refers to movable pieces of furniture made by skilled craftsmen using the best quality material and designed with zero margin for error. It adds to the aesthetic value of the commercial and household establishments, such as hotels, offices, homes and other indoor and outdoor areas.

The changing lifestyles and constantly improving living standards of the people in the urbanised regions are increasingly adopting luxury furniture. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with striking new designs of furniture and collaborating with interior designers to increase their visibility to capture a wider customer base.



The significant growth in the real estate sector is continuously influencing the demand for luxury furniture across both the residential and commercial sectors.

In addition to this, the increasing penetration of online retailing and growing population, particularly in the developing nations, are fostering the growth of the luxury furniture market.

Further, the rising disposable incomes have inclined the consumers towards purchasing luxury items which act as a status symbol and add value to a space, catalysing the global luxury furniture market. Some of the other factors spurring the market growth are growing preference for branding and positioning, accelerating demand for eco-friendly luxury furniture, rising impact of globalisation, the low operational cost and expanding infrastructure investments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Duresta Upholstery Ltd, Valderamobili s.r.l., Scavolini Spa, GIOVANNI VISENTIN srl, Nella Vetrina, Muebles Pico S.A., Heritage Home Group LLC, iola Furniture Limited, Turri S.r.l, Grayson Luxury, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Cassina S.p.A.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global luxury furniture market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global luxury furniture market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global luxury furniture market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury furniture market?

5. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the raw material?

6. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on distribution channel?

8. What is the breakup of the global luxury furniture market based on the design?

9. What are the key regions in the global luxury furniture market?

10. Who are the key companies/players in the global luxury furniture market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Key Industry Trends



6 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Market Breakup by Raw Material

9.1 Wood

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Metal

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Glass

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Leather

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Plastic

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Multiple

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Domestic

10.1.1 Living Room and Bedroom

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Kitchen

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.1.3 Bathroom

10.1.3.1 Market Trends

10.1.3.2 Market Forecast

10.1.4 Outdoor

10.1.4.1 Market Trends

10.1.4.2 Market Forecast

10.1.5 Lighting

10.1.5.1 Market Trends

10.1.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Office

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Hospitality

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 Others

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Conventional Furniture Stores

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Speciality Stores

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Online Retailers

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Design

12.1 Modern

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Contemporary

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Consumer Mapping



14 Branding and Promotion



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Duresta Upholstery Ltd

17.3.2 Valderamobili s.r.l.

17.3.3 Scavolini Spa

17.3.4 GIOVANNI VISENTIN srl

17.3.5 Nella Vetrina

17.3.6 Muebles Pico S.A.

17.3.7 Heritage Home Group LLC

17.3.8 iola Furniture Limited

17.3.9 Turri S.r.l

17.3.10 Grayson Luxury

17.3.11 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

17.3.12 Cassina S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7pnj9

