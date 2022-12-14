Insights on the Luxury Perfume Global Market to 2027 - Rising Influence of Celebrity Endorsements Coupled With the Wide Product Availability on E-Commerce Platforms Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Luxury Perfume Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury perfume market size reached US$ 11.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Luxury perfume is a category of perfume characterized by artistry and originality, with its value lying not only in the fragrance but also in the packaging. These perfumes are exclusively manufactured with aromas that are more sophisticated, with subtle tones and perfect balance.

Luxury perfumes are commonly categorized into men, women, and unisex. They signify the style and personality of an individual, and a good scent also influences mood, emotions, behavior, perception, and human thoughts. These perfumes are widely available across online and offline retail stores.



Luxury Perfume Market Trends:



The escalating brand consciousness along with the growing expenditures on high-end personal grooming products are primarily driving the global luxury perfume market. In addition to this, the expanding working women population, increasing consumer disposable income levels, and elevating levels of urbanization are some of the other key factors augmenting the sales of luxury perfumes.

Moreover, the rising influence of celebrity endorsements coupled with the wide product availability on e-commerce platforms supported by discounted offers, doorstep delivery, faster product launches, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the luxury perfume market.

Besides this, the introduction of innovative perfume variants that adapt quickly to consumers' skin pH levels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging trend of gifting exclusive perfumes on special occasions, including festivals, birthdays, anniversaries, etc., is further bolstering the global market.

Apart from this, several key players are utilizing various marketing strategies, such as introducing luxury perfumes in smaller packages and bundling them with other products like deodorants to expand their consumer base, thereby stimulating the product demand.

Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences from synthetic perfumes towards natural ones due to the escalating concerns over allergies and toxins have led to the launch of oud-based fragrances. This, in turn, is also propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly product variants coupled with the emerging trend of fragrance customization is expected to drive the global luxury perfume market during the forecasted period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $11.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Chanel (Chanel Limited), Clive Christian (Nichebox S.R.L.), Creed Boutique LLC, Floris London, Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Capri Holdings), Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Kering), Hermes International S.A. (H51 SAS), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Holding S.P.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global luxury perfume market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury perfume market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global luxury perfume market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Luxury Perfume Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Price

6.1 $50 - $100

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 $100 - $200

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Above $200

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Unisex

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Specialty Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Chanel (Chanel Limited)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Clive Christian (Nichebox S.R.L.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Creed Boutique LLC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Floris London

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Capri Holdings)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Kering)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Hermes International S.A. (H51 SAS)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Prada Holding S.P.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



