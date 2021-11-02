U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Adore Floors, LG Hausys and Tarkett Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Research Report by Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 21.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23.13 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.58% reaching USD 38.45 billion by 2025.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, including Adore Floors Inc., American Biltrite Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V., Congoleum Corporation, Daejin Co., Ltd., Earthwerks, Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group, Interface, Inc., James Halstead PLC, Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., LG Hausys, Mannington Mills, Inc., Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Parador GmbH, Raskin Industries LLC, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., The Dixie Group, Inc., Wellmade Floor Coverings International, Inc., and Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing population & rapid urbanization
5.2.2. Rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities
5.2.3. Increasing interest of consumers toward interior decoration
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices
5.3.2. Rising environmental concerns
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growing demand from emerging economies
5.4.2. Increasing investments in the construction industry
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Disposal of waste

6. Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Flexible
6.3. Rigid

7. Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-Residential
7.3. Residential

8. Americas Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. South Korea
9.10. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Adore Floors Inc.
12.2. American Biltrite Inc.
12.3. Armstrong Flooring Inc.
12.4. Beaulieu International Group N.V.
12.5. Congoleum Corporation
12.6. Daejin Co., Ltd.
12.7. Earthwerks
12.8. Forbo Holding AG
12.9. Gerflor Group
12.10. Interface, Inc.
12.11. James Halstead PLC
12.12. Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co., Ltd.
12.13. LG Hausys
12.14. Mannington Mills, Inc.
12.15. Milliken & Company
12.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc.
12.17. Parador GmbH
12.18. Raskin Industries LLC
12.19. Responsive Industries Ltd.
12.20. Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
12.21. Tarkett S.A.
12.22. The Dixie Group, Inc.
12.23. Wellmade Floor Coverings International, Inc.
12.24. Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wlz6w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-luxury-vinyl-tiles-flooring-global-market-to-2025---featuring-adore-floors-lg-hausys-and-tarkett-among-others-301414280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

