U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,465.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.00
    +15.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9070
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,096.02
    +307.93 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.50
    +29.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.04
    +8.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Insights on the Machine Learning Global Market to 2029 - by Application/Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Services and Geography

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period (2021-2029). The major drivers for machine learning market are proliferation in data generation, technological advancements in machine learning, increasing adoption of connected devices and increased adoption in data driven application. Enterprises are awash in data related to their customers, prospects, internal business processes, suppliers, partners and competitors. Often, they can't control this flood of data and convert it to actionable information for growing revenue, increasing profitability and efficiently operating the business. Organizations of all disciplines across the globe suffer a serious problem of managing data in the form of data retention, understanding dark data, data integration for proper analytics, data access and others.

Volume of Data Collected Now and in Future to Raise Exponentially

Machine learning offers a promising solution to gain economic benefits from the increasing data with the help of predictive analysis and reducing fraud. The volume of data collected by business worldwide is estimated to double every year and lack of understanding of data is cited as a primary reason that overruns project cost, and that may cost business approximately 20% to 35% of their operating revenue. Big data capabilities assist in providing constant changing customers preferences that help companies by assisting them by improving customer's satisfaction, faster decision making, developing strategies for launching new products and exploring new market.

ML in BFSI Remains Indispensable:

Global machine learning market has been segmented on the basis of verticals, deployment modes, organization size and service. The vertical segment is further sub segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities and other verticals. BFSI segment leads the vertical segment in terms of revenue in the global machine learning market with around 21.9% market share in 2020. The BSFI segment is primarily driven by growing demand of ML in the BFSI sector to automate the process of loan approval, for fraud prevention, risk management, investment predictions, marketing and others. Prominent banks across the globe including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citibank, U.S. Bank and others have adopted the machine learning to realize the potential benefits of data driven decision.

ML in Healthcare Application Promising Significant Opportunities

The healthcare and life science vertical is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 44.3% over the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributed to the fact that ML solution has wide potentials across healthcare industry. These include patient data & risk analysis, in patient care & hospital management, medical imaging & diagnosis, drug discovery, life style monitoring & management, medical diagnosis & imaging, precision medicine and others. Furthermore, key companies are providing various machine learning systems across healthcare that includes Google Deep Mind Health, IBM Watson and others. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure also leverages huge adoption opportunities for the machine learning. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations, global healthcare expenditure is expected to reach $18.28 trillion globally by 2040.

NA Leads Revenues APAC to Lead the Growth:

Geographically, global machine learning market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). North America leads the global machine learning market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of 36.96% in 2020. The U.S. market for machine learning is primarily driven high adoption of machine learning solutions by both public and private organization, coupled with technological sound infrastructure and proactive government support to artificial intelligence. Furthermore, public as well as private sector are embracing machine learning to realize the benefits of data driven decision which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the machine learning market in North America.

For instance, several companies in the North America region including Walmart, Facebook, Amazon, General Motors, Tesla and others have included machine learning as a part of their marketing strategy, as well as are focusing on deployment of ML to realize operational efficiency within the supply chain. Asia Pacific machine learning system market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 44.1 % during the forecast period. Emergence of machine learning startups, growth in the BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sector coupled with growing adoption of artificial intelligence by both the private and public sectors along with the investments in artificial intelligence by the governments of countries such as India, China, Japan, etc are the major factors augmenting growth in the machine learning market in Asia Pacific. For instance, China government is focusing on the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning in innovating the abilities of robotics, inventory forecasting and developing driverless car technology in the country.

M&A Remains as Key Strategy to Enhance Market Share:

Merger & acquisition is the primary strategy adopted by companies in global machine learning market. Merger & acquisition is enabling the companies to enhance market through effective leverage of product portfolio and global reach. Product development is the secondary strategy adopted by companies in the global machine learning market. Key market players in this segment include IBM Corporation (New York, US), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US), Google, Inc. (California, US), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, US), Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China), BigML, Inc. (Oregon, US), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (California, US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (California, US), Intel Corporation (California, US), KNIME.com AG (Zurich, Switzerland), RapidMiner, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Angoss Software Corporation (Toronto, Canada), H2O.ai (California, US), Alpine Data (California, US), Domino Data Lab, Inc. (California, US), Dataiku (Paris, France), Luminoso Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), TrademarkVision (Pennsylvania, US), Fractal Analytics Inc. (New Jersey, US), TIBCO Software Inc. (California, US), Teradata (Ohio, US), Dell Inc. (Texas, US), and Oracle Corporation (California, US) and others.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

  • What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the global machine learning market?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

  • Who are the key players in the operational predictive maintenance market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

  • What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Determinants
3.1. Market Drivers
3.1.1. Proliferation in Data Generation
3.1.2. Technological Advancements in Machine Learning
3.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices
3.1.4. Increased Adoption in Data Driven Application
3.2. Market Restraint
3.2.1. Sensitive Data Security
3.2.2. Computation Limitations
3.3. Market Opportunity
3.3.1. Increasing Demand for intelligent Business Processes
3.3.2. High Demand From Different End Users
3.4. Market Challenge
3.4.1. Ethical Implications of Algorithms Deployed
3.4.2. Prone To Hardware and Software Malfunction

Chapter 4. Global Machine Learning Market by Application/Vertical 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.1. Global Banking, Financial Services, and insurance Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.2. Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.3. Global Retail Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.4. Global Telecommunication Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.5. Global Government and Defense Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.6. Global Manufacturing Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.7. Global Energy and Utilities Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
4.8. Global Other Verticals Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 5. Global Machine Learning Market by Deployment Mode 2019-2029 ($ Million)
5.1. Global Cloud Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
5.2. Global On-Premises Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 6. Global Machine Learning Market by Organization Size 2019-2029 ($ Million)
6.1. Global Large Enterprises Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
6.2. Global Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 7. Global Machine Learning Market by Services 2019-2029 ($ Million)
7.1. Global Professional Services Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)
7.2. Global Managed Services Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 8. North America Machine Learning Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 9. Europe Machine Learning Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 10. Asia-Pacific Machine Learning Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 11. Rest of World Machine Learning Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 12. Company Profile
12.1. Amazon Web Services inc.
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Product Portfolio
12.1.3. Strategic initiatives
12.1.4. SCOT Analysis
12.1.5. Strategic Analysis
12.2. Baidu inc.
12.2.1. Overview
12.2.2. Product Portfolio
12.2.3. SCOT Analysis
12.2.4. Strategic Analysis
12.3. Dell, inc.
12.3.1. Overview
12.3.2. Product Portfolio
12.3.3. Strategic initiatives
12.3.4. SCOT Analysis
12.3.5. Strategic Analysis
12.4. Fair Issac Corporation (Fico)
12.4.1. Overview
12.4.2. Product Portfolio
12.4.3. Strategic Initiatives
12.4.4. SCOT Analysis
12.4.5. Strategic Analysis
12.5. Fractal Analytics
12.5.1. Overview
12.5.2. Product Portfolio
12.5.3. Strategic initiatives
12.5.4. SCOT Analysis
12.5.5. Strategic Analysis
12.6. Google
12.6.1. Overview
12.6.2. Product Portfolio
12.6.3. Strategic initiatives
12.6.4. SCOT Analysis
12.6.5. Strategic Analysis
12.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
12.7.1. Overview
12.7.2. Product Portfolio
12.7.3. SCOT Analysis
12.7.4. Strategic Analysis
12.8. Ibm Corporation
12.8.1. Overview
12.8.2. Product Portfolio
12.8.3. Strategic initiatives
12.8.4. SCOT Analysis
12.8.5. Strategic Analysis
12.9. intel Corporation
12.9.1. Overview
12.9.2. Product Portfolio
12.9.3. Strategic initiatives
12.9.4. SCOT Analysis
12.9.5. Strategic Analysis
12.10. Microsoft Corporation
12.10.1. Overview
12.10.2. Product Portfolio
12.10.3. Strategic initiative
12.10.4. SCOT Analysis
12.10.5. Strategic Analysis
12.11. Oracle Corporation
12.11.1. Overview
12.11.2. Product Portfolio
12.11.3. SCOT Analysis
12.11.4. Strategic Analysis
12.12. Sap Se
12.12.1. Overview
12.12.2. Product Portfolio
12.12.3. Strategic initiatives
12.12.4. SCOT Analysis
12.12.5. Strategic Analysis
12.13. The information Bus Company (Tibco) Software inc.
12.13.1. Overview
12.13.2. Product Portfolio
12.13.3. Strategic initiative
12.13.4. SCOT Analysis
12.13.5. Strategic Analysis
12.14. Trademarkvision
12.14.1. Overview
12.14.2. Product Portfolio
12.14.3. Strategic initiatives
12.14.4. SCOT Analysis
12.14.5. Strategic Analysis
12.15. Teradata Corporation
12.15.1. Overview
12.15.2. Product Portfolio
12.15.3. SCOT Analysis
12.15.4. Strategic Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duo4sj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.