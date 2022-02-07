U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Machine Tools Global Market to 2027 - by Tool Type, Technology Type, End-use Industry and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global machine tools market reached a value of US$ 91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 123 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.91% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Machine tools refer to power-driven metal cutting or forming equipments used for metals or other hard materials. There is a wide variety of machine tools available in the market ranging from small workbench mounted instruments to large devices which are used in modern industries. They perform a range of operations such as cutting, forming, drilling, grinding, abrading and nibbling, which help to enhance product uniformity and reduce the human interaction required in different steps of the process. Over the years, the mode of operation of these tools has evolved from numerical control (NC) to computer numerical control (CNC) and direct numerical control (DNC). Manufacturers are also designing advanced machine tools to attain higher productivity

Machine tools are used in a number of industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, precision engineering, etc. Continuous expansion in these industries along with the exploration of new oil and gas fields are the primary drivers for market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of 3D printing technology has aided in minimizing the amount of materials used for producing these tools in recent years.

For instance, Yamazaki Mazak, a Japanese machine tool manufacturer, utilizes 3D printing in the production of its CNC machines. Apart from this, several companies are introducing automation into their manufacturing processes to increase their productivity and meet quality standards. This has led to an increase in their profit margins and positively impacted the regulation of resources. Besides this, vendors are also using modern design and simulation engineering softwares to ensure the sturdiness, accuracy and reliability of the machines

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global machine tools market with some of the key players being Allied Machine & Engineering, AMADA Holdings, Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG MORI, FALCON Machine Tools, 600 Group, Yamazaki Mazak, Trumpf, Komatsu, JTEKT, Doosan Machine Tools, Okuma, HYUNDAI WIA, Makino, Schuler, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global machine tools market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global machine tools industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global machine tools industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tool type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global machine tools industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global machine tools industry?

  • What is the structure of the global machine tools industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global machine tools industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Machine Tools Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Tool Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Tool Type
6.1 Metal Cutting
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Metal Forming
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology Type
7.1 Conventional
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aerospace and Defense
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electrical and Electronics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Consumer Goods
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Precision Engineering
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Allied Machine & Engineering
14.3.2 AMADA Holdings
14.3.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group
14.3.4 DMG MORI
14.3.5 FALCON Machine Tools
14.3.6 600 Group
14.3.7 Yamazaki Mazak
14.3.8 Trumpf
14.3.9 Komatsu
14.3.10 JTEKT
14.3.11 Doosan Machine Tools
14.3.12 Okuma
14.3.13 HYUNDAI WIA
14.3.14 Makino
14.3.15 Schuler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql181f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-machine-tools-global-market-to-2027---by-tool-type-technology-type-end-use-industry-and-region-301476780.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

