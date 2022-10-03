U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Insights on the Marine Plywood Global Market to 2027 - by Application and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Marine Plywood Market

Global Marine Plywood Market
Global Marine Plywood Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine plywood market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Marine plywood is a good-quality, hardwood plywood made with waterproof glue. They are generally used for building boats and ships, and any other applications in which the plywood can get exposed to water. Earlier, the major applications of these plywood were confined to the marine industry. However, with increasing technological advancements, they are now also being used in several residential and commercial purposes.

Marine plywood performs well in humid and wet conditions. Moreover, unlike most woods, it also resists the bending, warping or delamination which can often result from too much moisture. This guarantees marine plywood's durability as well as the structural strength of any construction which makes use of it.

Marine plywood is often composed of several face and core veneers, with an effort to reduce the size of any gaps between the sheets. This ensures no water can become trapped. Sheets are glued together for strength and durability and a coat of water and boil proof (WBP) glue provides additional resistance to moisture.

The utilization of marine plywood in the marine industry for manufacturing stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, etc. is anticipated to drive the marine plywood industry in the coming years. Additionaly, the growing popularity of marine plywood in other applications like building rooftops and doors in residential spaces is expected to further fuel its demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the marine plywood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global marine plywood industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine plywood industry?

  • What are the key applications in the global marine plywood industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the marine plywood industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global marine plywood industry?

  • What is the structure of the global marine plywood industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global marine plywood industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global marine plywood industry?

  • How is marine plywood manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Marine Plywood Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Marine Applications
6.1.1 Market Performance
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Application
6.1.2.1 Deck
6.1.2.1.1 Market Performance
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Dock
6.1.2.2.1 Market Performance
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Boat
6.1.2.3.1 Market Performance
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.2.4.1 Market Performance
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Marine Applications
6.2.1 Market Performance
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Region
7.1 Asia Pacific
7.1.1 Market Performance
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Market Performance
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Market Performance
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Latin America
7.4.1 Market Performance
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Middle East and Africa
7.5.1 Market Performance
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Global Marine Plywood Industry: SWOT Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Strengths
8.3 Weaknesses
8.4 Opport/unities
8.5 Threats

9 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Forest Growers
9.3 Sawmills
9.4 Manufacturers
9.5 Distributors
9.6 Exporters
9.7 End-Users

10 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.4 Degree of Competition
10.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.6 Threat of Substitutes

11 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Price Analysis
11.1 Key Price Indicators
11.2 Price Structure
11.3 Price Trends
11.4 Margin Analysis

12 Marine Plywood Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Raw Material Requirements
12.3 Detailed Process Flow
12.4 Various Types of unit Operations Involved

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p90l3o

