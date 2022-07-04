Insights on the Marine Propulsion Engine Global Market to 2027 - by Engine Type, Power Source, Power Range, Vessel Type and Region

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Propulsion Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global marine propulsion engine market reached a value of US$ 36.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 42.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.64% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A marine propulsion engine burns fuel and enables ships to move across the water. It comprises a piston, valves, towers, casings, bearings, bedplates, crankcases, crankshafts, flywheels, generators, transformers, gearboxes, control panels, rotor blades, electrical controls, and cylinder blocks and liners. It has generators that supply electric power to motors and can operate on heavy fuel or diesel oil. Nowadays, it is widely utilized in modern merchant ships and offshore support vessels as prime movers across the globe.



The rising international trade on account of the increasing globalization and industrialization is escalating the demand for container ships to transport a variety of products, such as oil, natural gas, mineral ores and consumer products. This represents one of the major factors bolstering the global marine propulsion engine market growth.

Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency is escalating the adoption of marine electric propulsion engines worldwide. Apart from this, the advent of nuclear propulsion and the growing preference for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are further contributing to the market growth.

Besides this, advancements in technology and the rising environmental awareness are resulting in the utilization of alternate fuels, such as bio-methane and algal oils, to run marine propulsion engines with minimal exhaust gas emissions.

Story continues

Moreover, the market players are focusing on enhancing the efficiency of marine propulsion engines to increase the cargo holding capacity of new-generation tankers, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Fairbanks Morse, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Man SE (Volkswagen Group), Masson Marine, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc and Wartsila Oyj Abp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global marine propulsion engine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine propulsion engine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global marine propulsion engine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Engine Type

6.1 2-Stroke Engine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 4- Stroke Engine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Power Source

7.1 Diesel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas Turbine

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Natural Gas

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Steam Turbine

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Fuel Cell

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Range

8.1 80-750 HP

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 751-5000 HP

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 5001-10,000 HP

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 10,001-20,000 HP

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Above 20,000 HP

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type

9.1 Bulk Carriers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Container Ships

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Passenger Ships

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Support Vessels

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Tankers

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Gas Carriers

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Military Vessels

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AB Volvo

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cummins Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Fairbanks Morse

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Man SE (Volkswagen Group)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Masson Marine

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Rolls-Royce Plc

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Wartsila Oyj Abp

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohdt7z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-marine-propulsion-engine-global-market-to-2027---by-engine-type-power-source-power-range-vessel-type-and-region-301580162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets