U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,300.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,142.50
    -13.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.90
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.93
    -0.59 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    -13.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0280 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    -0.74 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7040
    +0.2340 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.49
    +86.78 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.93
    +3.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.17
    +6.43 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Insights on the Master Data Management Global Market to 2028 - Featuring IBM, Oracle, SAP and Teradata Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Master Data Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution and Services), By Vertical, By Organization size (Large On-premise and SMEs), By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Master Data Management Market size is expected to reach $39.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Master data management, also called MDM, is a primary process for managing, centralizing, organizing, categorizing, localizing, synchronizing, and enriching master data in accordance with a company's sales, marketing, and operational plans. In addition to any sources of information that drive an organization, master data might take the shape of customers, products, suppliers, location, and asset information.

The efficient processing of master data within a central repository offers an individual authoritative perspective of information as well as removes data silos, which are costly inefficiencies. It helps a user achieve their company goals by identifying, linking, and distributing data and material across customers, products, stores/locations, workers, suppliers, digital assets, and more.

Most businesses nowadays use a variety of systems, all of which hold significant data about customers, the business, or other critical business KPIs, such as CRMs, ERPs, and so on. As a result, data silos, replicated data, missing data, and a fragmented perspective of the business emerge. Addressing simple business questions becomes challenging when data is scattered across multiple locations and languages.

Many firms nowadays, especially worldwide businesses, have a significant number of different applications and systems (e.g., ERP, CRM) where data that overlaps organizational departments or subdivisions can easily get fragmented, duplicated, and out of date. When this happens, it becomes difficult to accurately address even the most basic but crucial questions regarding any type of performance statistic or KPI for an organization. Businesses look to master data management to meet this challenge. Due to these factors, master data management is rapidly gaining traction among people all over the world and hence, is estimated to witness major growth prospects in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on every industry, particularly the IT industry, with the hardware company being the most impacted. The industry saw a considerable slowdown in the manufacturing and distribution of hardware components as a result of the imposition of lockdown in various countries all over the world. For a very long period, the software and service industries also experienced a significant slowdown. Cloud-based technologies, security solutions, collaborative applications, big data, and AI, on the other hand, helped the IT industry to recover more quickly during and post the lockdown.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Adoption of Data Management Tools

Massive volumes of data generated across an organization are channeled through master data management services and solutions, which store data in a single location and ensure data security. Increased data churn needs advanced data quality technology to promote operational excellence. The first step in deploying MDM, the powerful system that enables businesses to track the phases of the flow of information and document data transformation, is to ensure data quality. Data quality technologies ensure data accuracy, while MDM systems update records and delete redundant data automatically.

Rapid Technological Advancements in Master Data Management Technology

The MDM market is being propelled forward by new technologies like as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). This technology enables new data processing and storage capabilities, as well as the availability of large datasets. As new technologies' capabilities in processing multi-faceted and multi-domain data have developed, customers have a broader range of requirements. Integration of MDM solutions with technologies, like analytics, Big Data, and business intelligence has been the most prevalent request. Duplicate records are found and data quality is ensured, two frequent master data problems.

Market Restraining Factors

Security and Privacy Concerns

In the contemporary era of expanding data management and maintenance solutions, master data management solutions and services are evolving as the finest way to structure and retain data. However, this market's growth is constrained by widespread user concerns about data security. Organizations are now working in data-driven environments, increasing the risk of advanced cyber-attacks, data breaches, and phishing attempts. As a result of data being disseminated across various systems, several concerns develop, raising the security threats to the data.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move (Product Launches and Product Expansions 2018, Feb - 2022, Mar) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Master Data Management Market by Component
4.1 Global Solution Market by Region
4.2 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Master Data Management Market by Vertical
5.1 Global BFSI Market by Region
5.2 Global Telecom & IT Market by Region
5.3 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
5.4 Global Retail Market by Region
5.5 Global Government & Public Sector Market by Region
5.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region
5.7 Global Energy & Utilities Market by Region
5.8 Global Other Vertical Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Master Data Management Market by Organization size
6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
6.2 Global SMEs Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Master Data Management Market by Deployment Mode
7.1 Global On-premise Market by Region
7.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Master Data Management Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 IBM Corporation
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
9.1.6 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Oracle Corporation
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Research & Development Expense
9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.2.5.2 Geographical Expansions
9.2.6 SWOT Analysis
9.3 SAP SE
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expense
9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.3.6 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Teradata Corporation
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Analysis
9.4.3 Regional Analysis
9.4.4 Research & Development Expense
9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.4.6 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Cloudera, Inc.
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Financial Analysis
9.5.3 Segmental Analysis
9.5.4 Research & Development Expense
9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments
9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.6 Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments
9.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.7 SAS Institute, Inc.
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.8 Stibo Systems, Inc. (The Stibo Group)
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments
9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.9 Informatics, LLC
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments
9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
9.10. Syndigo, LLC (Riversand)
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments
9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2sqkw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

    "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna said.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Is There An Opportunity With Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) 36% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) by taking the expected...

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • Electronic Arts surges 14% on report of sale to Amazon

    Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. soared 14% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that Amazon.com Inc. is planning to announce a deal to buy the videogame maker. According to

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?