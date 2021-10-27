U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Insights on the Meat Alternatives Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Beyond Meat, Ingredion and Quorn Foods Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Alternatives Market Research Report by Product Type, Source, Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Alternatives Market size was estimated at USD 5,825.24 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,296.11 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% reaching USD 9,462.59 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Meat Alternatives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Seitan, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, and Tofu.

  • Based on Source, the market was studied across Mycoprotien, Soy-based, and Wheat-based.

  • Based on Category, the market was studied across Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf-stable.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Meat Alternatives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Meat Alternatives Market, including Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beyond Meat Inc., Cargill, CHS INC., CRESPEL & DEITERS, DuPont, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Garden Protein International, Inc., Impossible Foods, Ingredion, Kerry, Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Meatless B.V, MGP Ingredient, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Puris, Quorn Foods, Quorn Foods, Inc., Roquette Freres, Sotexpro S.A, Suedzucker, Textured Vegetable Protein, The Emsland Group, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., and VBites Foods Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Meat Alternatives Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Meat Alternatives Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Meat Alternatives Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Meat Alternatives Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Meat Alternatives Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Meat Alternatives Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Meat Alternatives Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Robust popularity of the veganism
5.2.2. Rising demand of high protein source and vegetarian alternative to meat and dairy products
5.2.3. Developments of soy-based and vegetable protein based bood
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Allergies with vegetable protein sources such as soy and wheat
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growth in investments & collaborations in the plant-sourced food business
5.4.2. Technological advancement in extrusion and processing for plant based food
5.4.3. Rising acceptance of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food products
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Government restrictions over the safety due to the inclusion of GM ingredients

6. Meat Alternatives Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Seitan
6.3. Tempeh
6.4. Textured Vegetable Protein
6.5. Tofu

7. Meat Alternatives Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mycoprotien
7.3. Soy-based
7.4. Wheat-based

8. Meat Alternatives Market, by Category
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Frozen
8.3. Refrigerated
8.4. Shelf-stable

9. Americas Meat Alternatives Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Meat Alternatives Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Meat Alternatives Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
13.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.3. Beyond Meat Inc.
13.4. Cargill
13.5. CHS INC.
13.6. CRESPEL & DEITERS
13.7. DuPont
13.8. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
13.9. Garden Protein International, Inc.
13.10. Impossible Foods
13.11. Ingredion
13.12. Kerry
13.13. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
13.14. Meatless B.V
13.15. MGP Ingredient
13.16. Puris
13.17. Quorn Foods
13.18. Roquette Freres
13.19. Sotexpro S.A
13.20. Suedzucker
13.21. Textured Vegetable Protein
13.22. The Emsland Group
13.23. The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
13.24. VBites Foods Limited

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wtdb1

