Insights on the Medical Device Global Market to 2030 - by Category, Application, End-user and Region

The "Global Medical Device Market 2020-2030 by Category, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device market will reach $745.0 billion by 2030, growing by 5.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Diagnostic Devices

Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

Consumables

Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

Suturing Materials

Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

Patient Aids

Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

Fixation Devices

Artificial Joints

Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products

Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

Other Medical Device Categories

Ophthalmic Instruments

Hospital Furniture

Wheelchairs

Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmics

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose and Throat

Neurology

Roboics Navigation

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Category

3.1 Market Overview by Category

3.2 Diagnostic Devices

3.2.1 Electrodiagnostic Devices

3.2.2 Radiation Devices

3.2.3 Imaging Parts & Accessories

3.3 Consumables

3.3.1 Syringes, Needles & Catheters

3.3.2 Bandages & Dressings

3.3.3 Suturing Materials

3.3.4 Other Consumables

3.4 Patient Aids

3.4.1 Portable Aids

3.4.2 Therapeutic Applications

3.5 Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

3.5.1 Fixation Devices

3.5.2 Artificial Joints

3.5.3 Other Artificial Body Parts

3.6 Dental Products

3.6.1 Dental Instrument & Supplies

3.6.2 Dental Capital Equipment

3.7 Other Medical Device Categories



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

4.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

4.4 Cardiology

4.5 Orthopedics

4.6 Ophthalmics

4.7 Respiratory

4.8 Urology & Gynecology

4.9 General and Plastic Surgery

4.10 Endoscopy

4.11 Dental

4.12 Diabetic Care

4.13 Wound Management

4.14 Nephrology

4.15 General Hospital and Healthcare

4.16 Ear, Nose and Throat

4.17 Neurology

4.18 Roboics Navigation

4.19 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals & Surgical Centers

5.3 Clinics

5.4 Household

5.5 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sskt4

