U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.50
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,519.00
    -62.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,487.75
    -72.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.70
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.21
    +1.81 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    -0.98 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2408
    -0.0084 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1940
    -0.1640 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,877.45
    -760.13 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.37
    +427.69 (+176.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.14
    +0.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Insights on the Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Requirement for Cleanliness & Sanitation is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Clinic, Nursing Home, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Wipes are a necessary sanitary product for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in homes and environments. The personal care sector arose as people became more conscious of the importance of health and hygiene. Manufacturers such as Kimberly Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Edgewell Personal Care, Rockline Industries, and Procter & Gamble are concentrating their efforts on inventing diverse sized, shaped, and coloured hygienic sanitary items in order to appeal to consumers.

Disinfectant wipes are specialized wipes that are used to guard against viruses, germs, and other hazardous microorganisms. Textile materials such as cellulosic fibers and thermoplastic fibers are used in the majority of disinfection wipes. Cotton, viscose, wood pulp, and lyocell are examples of cellulosic fibres. Polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene are examples of thermoplastic fibres. Disinfectant wipes' overall effectiveness and efficacy in surface cleaning and hand sanitization are heavily influenced by their chemical composition.

DIWs (disinfectant-impregnated wipes) are towels soaked with diluted disinfectant and other chemical compounds such as surfactants, preservatives, enzymes, and fragrances, among others. When two materials collide, their interaction is not insignificant and frequently has an impact on their original function. The following elements of the wipe, application method, disinfectant, interaction between them, wiping strategy, and storage period are all factors that could potentially influence the system's disinfection efficacy.

As customers have become more environmentally concerned and seek for sustainable product choices, the demand for biodegradable disinfection wipes has grown dramatically. Biodegradable disinfection wipes are being developed by major brands, which are investing considerably in R&D. For example, in 2020, Pal International introduced Pal TX surface disinfectant wipes, a new surface disinfection product line. These wipes were created to meet the newest food industry rules for maximum residual levels (MRLs) for surface disinfectants.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for medical disinfectant wipes, especially in nations like Russia, the United States, Brazil, India, and the United Kingdom, which are among the worst-affected. To reduce the virus burden, the pandemic has asked for increasing usage of these items in public places, transit, hospitals, nursing homes, and even ordinary houses around the world. Manufacturers around the world have been working around the clock to fulfill the rise in product demand, according to The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), a U.S.-based trade organization for the cleaning goods sector.

Because of a major rise in product demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, several firms have been investing in the US medical disinfection wipes market. The pandemic, for example, caused a 50 percent increase in demand for Reckitt Benckiser's Lysol brand. Apart from hospitals and other medical facilities, the product has been used to prevent the spread of coronavirus in commercial areas, educational institutions, and offices.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing requirement for cleanliness & sanitation

The demand for bathroom and toilet tissues is increasing as people become more concerned about their personal hygiene. In addition, rising air pollution and dust difficulties have boosted housekeepers' use of kitchen tissue to efficiently clean utensils and other kitchenware items. The growing popularity of nuclear families around the world is driving up demand for cleaning supplies.

Various governments have done a number of initiatives to raise public awareness about the importance of maintaining basic hygiene. The pandemic of COVID-19 has raised public awareness about the significance of maintaining a minimal degree of sanitation in all places. The majority of diseases are caused by unsanitary conditions, which either cause them or aid in their transmission. As a result, government or non-government groups' campaigns have aided in raising awareness and, as a result, increased demand for medical disinfectant wipes.

Rising usage of bio-degradable material for sustainable production of wipes

Manufacturers have been forced to develop in biodegradable wipes as consumer awareness of the environmental impact of disposable disinfection wipes has grown. They are putting more effort into developing products that are manufactured from renewable and sustainable materials. Disinfectant wipes manufacturers are working to provide products that are suitable with static-sensitive surfaces and equipment. Robust biodegradable disinfection wipes are gaining popularity in the market for treating extremely contaminated regions that need the most effort.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Availability of other substitute products

The product's demand is likely to be limited due to the widespread availability of hygiene and cleaning items like towels, brushes, handkerchiefs, and other surface cleaners. Furthermore, growing concerns about deforestation, severe fire, rain, and temperature rise as a result of excessive tree cutting hinder enterprises' ability to obtain sufficient raw materials to make pulp and paper-based products, disrupting supply. Disinfectant sprays are cost-effective and have minimum impact on humans and environment, which is compelling medical authorities to opt for them instead of disinfectant wipes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategy deployed in Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market

Chapter 4. Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market by Distribution Channel
4.1 Global B2B Market by Region
4.2 Global B2C Market by Region
4.3 Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market by B2C Type
4.3.1 Global Pharmacies/Drug Stores Market by Region
4.3.2 Global Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Market by Region
4.3.3 Global Online Market by Region
4.3.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market by Type
5.1 Global Surface Disinfectant Wipes Market by Region
5.2 Global Germicidal Disposable Wipes Market by Region
5.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes Market by Region
5.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market by Application
6.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Market by Region
6.2 Global Dental Clinic Market by Region
6.3 Global Nursing Home Market by Region
6.4 Global Others Medical Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Steris PLC
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.2 3M Company
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3 The Clorox Company
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.3.5.2 Approvals and Trials:
8.4 Metrex Research, LLC
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.5 Maxill, Inc.
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.6 Sunshine Global LLC
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Analysis
8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.8 PDI Healthcare, Inc.
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.8.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
8.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Financial Analysis
8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.9.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.10. Weiman Products, LLC (The Carlyle Group)
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Financial Analysis
8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39tmec

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Tencent Disappoints After Lockdowns, Crackdown Wipe Out Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted its slowest revenue gain on record, after a sweeping government crackdown and Chinese economic malaise obliterated growth at the internet behemoth.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bo

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default Odd

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There has been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Why Warren Buffett Bought Paramount, Not Netflix, Stock

    Legacy television and movie distribution are looking like more of an asset than a drag amid the shift to streaming.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Stock, Futures Slip After Powell’s Hawkish Turn: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe struggled to build on a three-day rally as traders assessed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the latest data on inflation and economic activity. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Car

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy Tencent and Alibaba. Why They’re Now Positive on Chinese Tech Stocks.

    The analysts had said in March that they considered the sector “uninvestable” for the next six to 12 months.

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today

    Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), however, was not one of them. The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS, in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. This is balanced, in his view, by the company's almost-tempting low share price.

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.