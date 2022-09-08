U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,573.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,264.00
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    -0.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    +0.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.97
    -1.94 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0770
    +0.3390 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.73
    +428.89 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.09
    +19.39 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.12
    +25.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Insights on the Medical Injection Molding Global Market to 2030 - Featuring All-Plastics, Biomerics and HTI Plastics Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Medical Injection Molding Market

Global Medical Injection Molding Market
Global Medical Injection Molding Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Injection Molding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Plastics, Metal, Others), by System (Hot Runner, Cold Runner), by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical injection molding market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.28 billion by 2030. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The global industry is primarily driven by the increased adoption of plastics in several healthcare products, coupled with rapid technological advancements in the medical sector.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the injection molding industry has witnessed an uptick, particularly in the medical field, where it can provide accuracy, a wide range of operations, repeatability, and cleanliness. In addition, it provides cost-effective and efficient ways for producing high-volume parts and products.

In recent years, the industry for medical injection molding has seen a boom with regard to the manufacturing processes of complicated healthcare products. Players are incorporating Industry 4.0 into their processes to optimize their raw material requirements, reduce costs, and increase automation, flexibility, & efficiency, among other things.

The key factors influencing the demand for medical products include availability, awareness, affordability, and adaptability. Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of medical devices manufactured with the help of injection molding machines, thereby augmenting industry growth. Medical injection molding has seen a growth in popularity in the last few years as a manufacturing process for generating complex net form medical devices. It lowers the cost of production and repetition, reducing the number of raw materials needed to develop medical items.

Companies that provide injection molding services are working to acquire the most up-to-date technologies, in order to fulfill the changing demands of the medical industry and expand their manufacturing capacity. For example, in March 2022, Beacon MedTech Solutions increased its medial injection molding capacity with the installation of the SE-EV-A series Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machines.

Medical Injection Molding Market Report Highlights

  • Plastic accounted for 98.73% of the global revenue share in 2021, owing to its high flexibility, cleanliness, high tensile strength, metal tolerance, & temperature resistance among other factors, making it ideal for the medical injection molding process.

  • Asia Pacific accounted for around 40.6% of the global revenue share in 2021, owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals, increasing research & development in the medical devices sector, and the easy availability of skilled labor.

  • The demand for hot runner systems is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its faster cycle times, elimination of the need for robotics, and increased efficiency as compared to cold runner systems.

  • In February 2022, Automatic Plastics Ltd. was acquired by Comar, a medical device and packaging solution provider. The company hopes to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical and medical industries as a result of this acquisition.

  • In September 2020, HTI Plastics purchased two new Krauss Maffei injection molding machines. This investment helped the company in providing additional capacity and enhanced capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Medical Injection Molding Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Medical Injection Molding Market-Market dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Medical Injection Molding Market

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Injection Molding Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Medical Injection Molding Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Medical equipment components
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Consumables
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Patient Aids
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Orthopedics Instruments
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.6. Dental Products
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Medical Injection Molding Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Medical Injection Molding Market: System Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Hot Runner
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Cold Runner
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Medical Injection Molding Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Medical Injection Molding Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Plastics
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Metals
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Medical Injection Molding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Medical Injection Molding Market: Competitive Analysis
9.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.5. Public Companies
9.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
9.6. Private Companies
9.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. C&J INDUSTRIES
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. All-Plastics
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Biomerics
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. HTI Plastics
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. The Rodon Group
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. EVCO Plastics
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. Majors Plastics, Inc
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Proto Labs, Inc
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Tessy Plastics
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Currier Plastics, Inc
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.11. Formplast GmbH
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.12. H&K Muller GmbH & Co. KG
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.13. Hehnke GmbH & Co KG
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.14. TR PLAST GROUP
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.15. D&M Plastics, LLC
10.15.1. Company Overview
10.15.2. Financial Performance
10.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0whpg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Legendary China Bets Unwind as Buffett, SoftBank, Naspers Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- For early backers, they’ve been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co.But now big-name investors who’ve made billions from these stocks are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China’s biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government’s grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.In the latest dev

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised for Growth

    With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

  • Asana stock rallies more than 20% after beat-and-raise quarter

    Asana Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the collaboration-software company raised its outlook for the year, following results that topped Wall Street expectations, and disclosed its chief executive bought $350 million in shares.

  • S&P 500 at 3,900 Is Graveyard for Shorts in Big Stock and Bond Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A level analysts flagged as a battle line for stocks held up Wednesday, handing bearish equity traders their biggest defeat in a month.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapIndeed, a rush to cover