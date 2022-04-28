Insights on the Medical Oxygen Concentrators Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Invacare, ResMed and Precision Medical Among Others
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Modality, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oxygen concentrators are widely used to treat patients with deficient supply of oxygen or who lack adequate amount of oxygen in blood. This device can be operated by being plugged into an energy source or using batteries. Oxygen concentrators are better alternative to oxygen cylinders that are heavy to carry everywhere. Oxygen concentrators can either be fixed devices or portable.
Therefore, these devices can also be used at home. However, a prescription from a registered physician is required to purchase oxygen concentrators. Patients with severe respiratory disorders (asthma, nocturnal hypoxemia, terminal malignancy, and hypoxia) and cardiovascular diseases are prescribed oxygen concentrators. Moreover, oxygen concentrators are widely used in military or in case of disasters where carrying/using oxygen tanks could be risky due to its highly combustible nature.
Market Dynamics
The increasing number of surgeries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. Generally oxygen is provided to patients at the time of surgery to prevent or treat acute hypoxaemia.
For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Hospitals at a glance 2017-18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical oxygen concentrators market , and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, OxygenToGo, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts, LLC, and GCE Group
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global medical oxygen concentrators market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical oxygen concentrators market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot, By Modality
Market Snapshot, By Technology
Market Snapshot, By End User
Market Snapshot, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Key Developments
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Supply side and Demand Side Analysis
Economic Impart
5. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Modality, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Portable
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Stationary
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Pulse Flow
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Continuous Flow
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospital
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Home care
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
Inogen Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Invacare Corporation
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
OxygenToGo, LLC
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
ResMed Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Precision Medical, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Besco Medical Co. Ltd
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
O2 Concepts, LLC
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
GCE Group
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5br4qk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-medical-oxygen-concentrators-global-market-to-2028---featuring-invacare-resmed-and-precision-medical-among-others-301535689.html
SOURCE Research and Markets