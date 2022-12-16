U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Insights on the Medical Robotic Systems Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robotic systems market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.21% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Medical robotic systems include robots that are utilized in the healthcare industry for surgical interventions and rehabilitation. Typically, these systems consist of mechanical arms with attached surgical instruments, and an installed camera. The most commonly used robotic systems include computer-controlled electromechanical devices called telemanipulators, which use the actions of the surgeon on one side to control the effector on the other side.

These systems provide advanced visualization functionalities using HD cameras that provide surgeons with a detailed view of the concerned area, illustrated up to microscopic structures. Besides this, the robotic systems also offer relatively improved technical dexterity as they can rotate 360 degrees with superior maneuverability. Since they enable surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas in an efficient manner, they are extensively used as a crucial component in remotely controlled, minimally invasive procedures.

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). This can be attributed to the escalating preference for smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring, reduced pain, improved safety, and faster recovery periods that are associated with MIS across the surgical domain.

In line with this, the rising geriatric population and the continual technological advancements in novel surgical modalities are propelling the market growth across the globe. The market is further driven by the growing funding for research and development (R&D) activities focusing on medical robotics and the expanding healthcare expenditure.

Some of the other factors contributing to the product demand include continual technological advancements, the augmenting need for automation in the healthcare industry, a considerable rise in the cases of trauma injuries, and the rapidly expanding medical tourism sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Auris Health Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), DENSO Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omnicell Inc., Renishaw plc, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc. and Zimmer Biomet.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global medical robotic systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical robotic systems market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global medical robotic systems market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Medical Robotic Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Surgical Robots
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Orthopedic Surgical Robots
6.1.2.2 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
6.1.2.3 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
6.1.2.4 Steerable Robotic Catheters
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Rehabilitation Robots
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Assistive Robots
6.2.2.2 Prosthetics
6.2.2.3 Orthotics
6.2.2.4 Therapeutic Robots
6.2.2.5 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Key Segments
6.3.2.1 TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System
6.3.2.2 CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System
6.3.2.3 Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Key Segments
6.4.2.1 Telemedicine Robots
6.4.2.2 I.V. Robots
6.4.2.3 Cart Transportation Robots
6.4.3 Market Forecast
6.5 Emergency Response Robotic Systems
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Rehabilitation Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Auris Health Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 DENSO Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 iRobot Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Medtronic plc
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Omnicell Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Renishaw plc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Stryker Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Titan Medical Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Zimmer Biomet
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8mdzb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-medical-robotic-systems-global-market-to-2027---increasing-demand-for-minimally-invasive-surgeries-is-driving-growth-301705177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

