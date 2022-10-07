Insights on the Medium Voltage Cables Global Market to 2027 - by Voltage, Product, Installation, End-user and Region

Company Logo

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medium voltage cables market size reached US$ 51.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 72.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medium voltage cables are power cables comprising three layers, such as conductor and insulation screen, and insulation material. They are highly flexible and durable and offer protection against abrasion, tearing and wearing, and environmental impacts. They are safer and cost-effective as medium voltage cables are laid underground with less operation and maintenance costs.

In addition, they provide a reliable power source during unpredictable power outage situations by efficiently distributing power to isolated areas. Apart from this, they are easy to install, offer a long shelf-life, and improve resistance to pulling, twisting, and tension. As a result, they find extensive applications in oil and gas, mining, chemical, and electrical industries across the globe.



Medium Voltage Cables Market Trends:

Due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is a rise in the demand for efficient power generation, transmission, and distribution across the globe. This, along with various innovations in the design of medium voltage cables, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-performance insulating system technology (HPTE) for replacing medium voltage cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulated cables. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for underground cables on account of the lesser number of annual faults compared to overhead cables is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the rising utilization of medium voltage cables in the mining industry to supply power to drills, shovels, and haulers is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Brugg Cables (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Eland Cables, Hellenic Cables S.A., LS Cable & System (LS Group), Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Prysmian S.p.A., Riyadh Cables, Southwire Company LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Synergy Cables and TPC Wire & Cable.



