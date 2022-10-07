U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.00
    -5.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,982.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,495.50
    -46.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.95
    +0.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9805
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.45
    +1.90 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8230
    -0.2450 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,981.56
    -160.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.74
    -8.38 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.35
    -8.92 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Insights on the Medium Voltage Cables Global Market to 2027 - by Voltage, Product, Installation, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market
Global Medium Voltage Cables Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medium voltage cables market size reached US$ 51.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 72.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Medium voltage cables are power cables comprising three layers, such as conductor and insulation screen, and insulation material. They are highly flexible and durable and offer protection against abrasion, tearing and wearing, and environmental impacts. They are safer and cost-effective as medium voltage cables are laid underground with less operation and maintenance costs.

In addition, they provide a reliable power source during unpredictable power outage situations by efficiently distributing power to isolated areas. Apart from this, they are easy to install, offer a long shelf-life, and improve resistance to pulling, twisting, and tension. As a result, they find extensive applications in oil and gas, mining, chemical, and electrical industries across the globe.

Medium Voltage Cables Market Trends:

Due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is a rise in the demand for efficient power generation, transmission, and distribution across the globe. This, along with various innovations in the design of medium voltage cables, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-performance insulating system technology (HPTE) for replacing medium voltage cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulated cables. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for underground cables on account of the lesser number of annual faults compared to overhead cables is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the rising utilization of medium voltage cables in the mining industry to supply power to drills, shovels, and haulers is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Brugg Cables (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Eland Cables, Hellenic Cables S.A., LS Cable & System (LS Group), Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Prysmian S.p.A., Riyadh Cables, Southwire Company LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Synergy Cables and TPC Wire & Cable.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global medium voltage cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medium voltage cables market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global medium voltage cables market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Medium Voltage Cables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Voltage
6.1 Up to 25kV
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 26kV-50kV
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 51kV-75kV
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 76kV-100kV
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Termination Cables
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Joints
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 XLPE Cables
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Installation
8.1 Underground
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Submarine
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Overhead
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Utility
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ABB Ltd
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Brugg Cables (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Eland Cables
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Hellenic Cables S.A.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 LS Cable & System (LS Group)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Nexans S.A.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 NKT A/S
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Prysmian S.p.A.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Riyadh Cables
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Southwire Company LLC
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Synergy Cables
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 TPC Wire & Cable
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/two91

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Demand Drop as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback After Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG aims to buy back debt 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) worth of debt, taking advantage of the slump in market prices while demonstrating financial muscle after a week in which some investors questioned its solidity.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by De

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Most

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • AMD revenue warning signals deep chip slump; shares dive 4%

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that were about a billion dollars less than previously forecast, signaling the chip slump could be much worse than expected. AMD shares dropped 4% in after hours trading, dragging down shares of Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp by over 2%. "The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in a statement, adding that macroeconomic conditions drove PC demand lower than expected.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main