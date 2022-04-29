U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Insights on the Men's Grooming Appliance Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Men's Grooming Appliance Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global men's grooming appliances market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rising focus of men towards good looks is a key factor driving the growth of the global men's grooming appliances market.

Social media has been extremely important in the world of fashion, which has had a significant impact on the men's grooming business by encouraging men to use new and effective grooming appliances. As a result, growing promotions, such as advertising for men's grooming appliances in various media channels, are capturing buyers' attention that is boosting the market growth.

The global men's grooming appliances market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. Based on type, the men's grooming appliances market is segmented into shaver's, stylers, and epilator. Based on distribution channel, the men's grooming appliances market is segmented into supermarkets, speciality stores, online stores, and others.

Geographically, the global men's grooming appliances market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global men's grooming appliances market include Eltron, the Procter and Gamble, Wahl Clipper, Panasonic, Philips, and Remington Products, among others.

Market Segmentation

  • Global Men's Grooming Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Type

  • Global Men's Grooming Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global men's grooming appliances market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global men's grooming appliances market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global men's grooming appliances market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Men's Grooming Appliance Market by Type
4.1.1. Shaver
4.1.2. Styler
4.1.3. Epilator
4.2. Global Men's Grooming Appliance Market by Distribution Channel
4.2.1. Supermarkets
4.2.2. Specialty Stores
4.2.3. Online Stores
4.2.4. Others

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. Andis Company
6.2. Conair Corp.
6.3. Koninklijke Philips NV
6.4. Panasonic Corp.
6.5. Procter & Gamble
6.6. Spectrum Brands Inc.
6.7. Syska
6.8. Wahl Clipper Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9xuiz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


