Insights on the Metal Oxide Varistor Global Market to 2027 - By Type, End-user, Construction, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type (Disc Metal Oxide Varistor, Strap Metal Oxide Varistor, Block Metal Oxide Varistor, Ring Metal Oxide Varistor, Others), By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market was valued at USD8,693.25 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things technology and devices are the primary factors driving the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market. Also, the ongoing advancements in metal oxide varistor technology and the rapid shift from traditional lighting to LED lighting are the other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market through the next five years.



The adoption of digital technology by organizations to optimize business operations and employee monitoring and tracking boosts the demand for connected devices. Also, the growing expenditure of consumers is enabling them to afford smart devices, including smart phones, laptops, monitors, which are prone to get damaged due to fluctuating voltage and power outages. Need to protect the devices from getting damaged can be done by using metal oxide varistor. The growing sales of connected devices across the globe are expected to accelerate the demand for the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market through the next five years.



The Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market is segmented into type, end-user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into disc metal oxide varistor, strap metal oxide varistor, block metal oxide varistor, ring metal oxide varistor, and others. The disc metal oxide varistor dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 41.56% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Disc metal oxide varistor is the most common voltage clamper and can be used for a wide variety of voltage. It absorbs the destructive energy and dissipates the energy in the form of heat, thereby preventing system damage.



TDK Corporation, Kemet Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Elpro International Limited, Dean Technology Inc., MDE Semiconductor, Inc., Amotech Co., Ltd., Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, General Electric Company, Moda-InnoChips Co., Ltd., Centra Science Corp., Chenshuo Electronics (Jiujiang) Co., Ltd. are the leading market players operating in the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the global metal oxide varistor market into type, end-user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and

Competitive Landscape

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered for Choosing Metal Oxide Varistor

5.3. Factors Considered While Selecting Supplier

5.4. Satisfaction Level

5.5. Major Challenges Related to Metal Oxide Varistor



6. Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Disc Metal Oxide Varistor, Strap Metal Oxide Varistor, Block Metal Oxide Varistor, Ring Metal Oxide Varistor and Others)

6.2.2. By End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecom Equipment, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Power Electronics, Lighting Ballasts and Others)

6.2.3. By Construction (Through Hole, Surface Mounted)

6.2.4. By Sales Channel (Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider, Aftermarket)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook



8. Europe Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook



9. North America Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook



11. South America Metal Oxide Varistor Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Various Technologies Used for Varistors



15. Value Chain Analysis



16. Production Process of Metal Oxide Varistor

16.1. Conventional Ceramic Process

16.2. Updated Technical Process

16.3. Manufacturers



17. Specifications of Metal Oxide Varistor

17.1. Metal Oxide Varistor Circuit

17.2. Metal Oxide Varistor Performance

17.3. Metal Oxide Varistor Applications

17.4. Working Principle



18. Amount of Investment Needed for Metal Oxide Varistor Business



19. Company Profiles

19.1. TDK Corporation

19.2. Kemet Corporation

19.3. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

19.4. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

19.5. Littelfuse, Inc.

19.6. Panasonic Corporation

19.7. Elpro International Limited

19.8. Dean Technology, Inc.

19.9. MDE Semiconductor, Inc.

19.10. Amotech Co., Ltd.

19.11. Kyocera AVX Components Corporation

19.12. General Electric Company

19.13. Moda-InnoChips Co., Ltd.

19.14. Centra Science Corp.

19.15. Chenshuo Electronics (Jiujiang) Co., Ltd.



20. Strategic Recommendations



