Insights on the Metal Replacement Global Market to 2027 - by Type, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Metal Replacement Market

Global Metal Replacement Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Replacement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal replacement market size reached US$ 153.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 257.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Metal replacement refers to the substitution of metals with high-performance polymers, ceramics and composites. Some of the commonly used metal replacement materials include polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), thermoplastic polyester, fluoropolymers and polyacetals.

In comparison to the traditionally used metals, they are lightweight and offer enhanced material performance, cost-effectiveness, thermal, acoustic, electrical and vibration insulation and corrosion and chemical resistance. They are also convenient to manufacture and can be molded into complex shapes. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and construction.

Metal Replacement Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of engineering plastics across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of metal replacement in the aerospace and automotive industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. Metal replacing materials exhibit superior mechanical strength and heat resistance and are widely used for the manufacturing of connectors, under-the-hood components, reflectors and lighting sockets.

They are also used for the production of lightweight and compact aerospace components that exhibit enhanced structural strength and durability. In line with this, the widespread adoption of polyphenylsulfone for medical and high-temperature applications is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of metal replacement in residential and commercial construction projects is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials are utilized to substitute steel rods, concrete reinforcements and produce effective sewage systems. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for lightweight components across industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being A.K. Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Aztec Plastic Company, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China Jushi Co.Ltd., DOMO Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Toray Industries Inc. and Victrex plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global metal replacement market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global metal replacement market during 2022- 2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global metal replacement market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal replacement market?
5. What is the breakup of the global metal replacement market based on the type?
6. What is the breakup of the global metal replacement market based on the end use industry?
7. What are the key regions in the global metal replacement market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global metal replacement market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Metal Replacement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Engineering Plastics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Polyamide
6.1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
6.1.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyesters
6.1.2.4 Polycarbonates
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Composites
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic
6.2.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 Automotive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Aerospace and Defense
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Construction
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Packaging
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Consumer Goods
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Healthcare
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Transportation
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 A.K. Industries Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Aztec Plastic Company
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 BASF SE
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Celanese Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 China Jushi Co.Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 DOMO Chemicals GmbH
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 SGL Carbon SE
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Solvay S.A.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.11 Toray Industries Inc.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.12 Victrex plc
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kn6tu

