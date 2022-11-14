Insights on the Metal Structural Insulation Panels Global Market to 2031 - Rising Demand for Green Building and Energy-Efficient Homes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market By Core Material, By Application, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal structural insulation panels market was valued at $43,666.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $68,312.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Metal structural insulation panel is a high-performance building solution for homes and light commercial buildings. An insulating foam core is placed between two structural facings, which are usually oriented strand board (OSB). Metal structural insulation panels are made in a facility under stringent guidelines regarding the safe use of construction materials - and may be built to meet almost any building design. The end result is a structurally sound, energy-efficient, and cost-effective building system, which saves time, money, and labor.



Rapid rise in demand for green building and energy-efficient homes drives the market growth. However, the budgetary recession in certain regions is projected to restrain the market expansion. Various key players are building their product portfolio by launching new and advanced energy saving panels for residential, commercial, warehouses, and cold storage facilities. In addition, government initiatives for green building and energy-efficient buildings are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The global metal structural insulation panels market is segmented on the basis of core material, application, end use, and region. On the basis of core material, the market is divided into polystyrene, polyurethane, and others. By application, it is classified into floor, roof, and wall.

By end use, it is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. Region wise, the global metal structural insulation panels market analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the metal structural insulation panels market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing metal structural insulation panels market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the metal structural insulation panels market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global metal structural insulation panels market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: METAL STRUCTURAL INSULATION PANELS MARKET, BY CORE MATERIAL

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Polystyrene

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Polyurethane

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: METAL STRUCTURAL INSULATION PANELS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Floor

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Roof

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Wall

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: METAL STRUCTURAL INSULATION PANELS MARKET, BY END USE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Non-Residential

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: METAL STRUCTURAL INSULATION PANELS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ACME Panel

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 American Insulated Panel

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Ingreen Systems

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Kingspan Group PLC

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 KPS Global

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Metl-Span

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Owens Corning

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 PFB Corp.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Structural Panels Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

