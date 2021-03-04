Insights on the Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The metallurgical coal market is expected to grow by USD 14.91 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The demand for coal tar is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/metallurgical-coal-market-industry-analysis
Metallurgical Coal Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the steelmaking segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period
Metallurgical Coal Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 87% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Indonesia, and Australia are the key markets for metallurgical coal in APAC.
Companies Covered:
Anglo American Plc
Arch Coal Inc.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
BHP
China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
Coronado Global Resources Inc.
Glencore Plc
Teck Resources Ltd.
and Vale SA
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increase in number of smart city projects
Advances in mining industry
Steel production through electrolysis
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
