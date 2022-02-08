U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

Insights on the Micropump Global Market to 2028 - Growing Applications in Microfluidics Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micropump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Material, Application, End-User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to this report the market is expected to reach $5,172.86 million in 2028 from as estimated value of $1,553.01 million in 2021. The market is likely to grow with a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Microfluidic technologies are evolving into offering a great range of applications. In a few years, it has emerged as a promising application in Point of Care (POC) testing for disease diagnosis. POC tests have the potential to improve disease diagnosis with early disease detection, easier monitoring, and increased personalization. Microfluidics offer a wide range of benefits such as faster turnaround times, smaller sample volumes, and lesser test costs. Micropumps are key components of microfluidic systems with applications ranging from biological fluid handling to microelectronic cooling; and the objective of integration is to fulfill the need for accurate delivery of fluids.

The microfluidics has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry with cost-effective and high-performance diagnostic devices. The programmable pump is a crucial feature for lab-on-a-chip devices that could make the diagnosis of many life-threatening diseases easy and affordable. These benefits are utilized for the development of diagnosis and detection POC devices for a variety of conditions such as cancer and infectious diseases. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing offer numerous advantages such as sensitivity, accuracy, and test range.

However, the process is time consuming and in times of emergency, rapid point of care testes is of utmost importance. For instance, in the fight against COVID-19, there is a clinical need for fast and reliable diagnostic solutions, therefore many diagnostic companies seeking innovative ways to improve the process, such as POC. The Disc Pump from TTP Ventus is a novel piezoelectric micropump, with a unique set of attributes that fulfil the requirements of various microfluidic circuits and POC diagnostic systems. The microfluidic systems deployed in these instruments deliver excellent performance and faster short turn around. The major benefits of the POC devices include rapid response, cost-effectiveness, and portability. Hence, the integration of microfluidics that has advanced the improvisation of POC diagnostics, thereby driving the growth of the micropumps market during the forecast period.

Advanced Microfluidics, Microfluidica, LLC, Alldoo Micropump Co.,Ltd, Servoflo Corporation, TOPS INDUSTRY AND TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, World Precision Instruments, Xavitech, Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd, Takasago Electric, Inc., Medtronic amongst others are the leading companies operating in the micro catheters and micro guidewires market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Micropump market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Micropump market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Micropump Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Micropump Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Micropump Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Micropumps in Medical Device Industry
5.1.2 Improved Accuracy Compared to Traditional Drug Delivery Devices
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Medical Device Regulations
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Applications in Microfluidics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Focus on Home healthcare
5.5 Impact analysis

6. Micropump Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Micropump Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Micropump Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Micropump Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Micropump Market Revenue Share, By Product Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Mechanical Micropump
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Mechanical Micropump: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Syringe Pump
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Syringe Pump: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Piezoelectric Micropump
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Piezoelectric Micropump: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Peristaltic Pump
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Peristaltic Pump: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Non-Mechanical Micropump
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Non-Mechanical Micropump: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Micropump Market Analysis - By Material
8.1 Overview
8.2 Micropump Market, by Material2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Silicon
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Silicon: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Polymer
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Polymer: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Glass
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Glass: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Micropump Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Micropump Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Medical Equipment & Devices
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Medical Equipment & Devices: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Clinical & Analytical Lab
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Clinical & Analytical Lab: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Pharmaceuticals: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Biotechnology
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Biotechnology: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Micropump Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Micropump Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)
10.2.1.1 Global Mechanical Micropump Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.2.1.2 Global Syringe Pump Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.2.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Micropump Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.2.1.4 Global Peristaltic Pump Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.2.1.5 Global Non-Mechanical Micropump Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Academic & Research Institutes
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes: Micropump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Global Micropump Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Micropump Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Developments
13.2.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles
14.1 Advanced Microfluidics
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Microfluidica, LLC
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Alldoo Micropump Co.,Ltd
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Servoflo Corporation
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Tops Industry And Technology Co. Ltd
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 World Precision Instruments
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Xavitech
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Takasago Electric, Inc.
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Medtronic
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8rmcb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-micropump-global-market-to-2028---growing-applications-in-microfluidics-presents-opportunities-301477533.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

