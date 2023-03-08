U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Insights on the Microwave Devices Global Market to 2032: Rising Military and Defense Expenditure is Significantly Contributing to Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microwave Devices Market

Global Microwave Devices Market
Global Microwave Devices Market

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global microwave devices market grew from $6.48 billion in 2022 to $7.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The microwave devices market is expected to grow to $9.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the microwave devices market are L3 Technologies, API Technologies, Thales Group, Electron Energy Corporation, CableFree, Teledyne UK Limited, Toshiba Corporation, CPI International Inc., Cytec Corporation, TMD Technologies Ltd., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Qorvo Inc., and Texas Instruments.

The microwave devices market consists of sales of relays and coaxial switches-based microwave devices. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Microwave devices are devices that are capable of generating, modifying, amplifying, detecting, and measuring microwaves frequencies. Microwave devices include microwaves technology which is generally referred to as line-of-sight wireless communication technology uses high-frequency beams of radio waves for high-speed wireless connections.

North America was the largest region in the microwave devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the microwave devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of microwave devices are active and passive. The Active Microwave Components domain includes semiconductor technologies and components for amplification, mixing, switching, and production of microwave radio signals with frequencies ranging from 300 MHz (wavelength 1m) to 300 GHz (wavelength 1mm). The various frequencies involved are Ku band, Ka-band, S-band, C band, X band, and L band and are used by end-users such as space and communication, defense, commercial, and others.

The rising military and defense expenditure is significantly contributing to the growth of the microwave devices market. The military and defense are the armed forces that are mainly responsible for defending and securing a country. The microwave devices have greater importance in performing secure and reliable operations such as intensive signal processing, data security, and proficient information transmission in critical environments.

The increasing focus and expenditure by the military and defense on adopting advanced devices will propel the growth of microwave devices. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Sweden, an international institute that provides data, analysis, and recommendations for armed conflict, military expenditure and arms trade, the global military expenditure increased to $1981 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.6% from 2019. Therefore, the rising military and defense expenditure is driving the growth of the microwave devices market.

Product innovations are the key trends shaping the microwave devices market. The market players are developing advanced products with innovations for their market growth strategy. For instance, in September 2021, NEC India, an IT service provider company launched iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual, a wireless microwave radio system that supports 70-80 GHz E-band communications. It is an integrated and ultra-compact microwave radio system that works on advanced LTE and 5G services.

The countries covered in the microwave devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xc1gea

